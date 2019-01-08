Maybe Adam Schiff should investigate his donors before he goes after Trump

There's Harvey Weinstein, who demanded sex and massages from the starlets in exchange for movie roles, and then sicced the private detectives on anyone who wanted to talk.

The Democrats, who won power in the House based on record campaign spending , sure have a lot of creepy big-dollar donors.

There's Jeffrey Epstein, who recruited little girls to sex slave rings on his private island, reached through private jet travels to the Dominican Republic. You wonder why President Bill Clinton would get in the plane with this sort of person.

Now there's Ed Buck, reportedly a pervert with a "thing" for getting young black male prostitutes high through date-rape drugs and involuntary meth injections, with a second dead body turning up in one of his apartments yesterday. The first death a year and a half ago resulted in the cops letting it be called an "accidental" overdose, as gay and lesbian activists argued something worse seemed to be happening. There certainly were cries that Buck was let off easy because of his $53,000 in political donations to Democrats.

Now there's this second death. What a coincidence. Doesn't everyone have black male prostitutes turn up dead at their apartments every once in awhile? Buck claims that the man was his "old friend" and arrived at his house already intoxicated, apparently saying that was what happened with the first one, too. But let's see what the cops find on that one, two deaths amid reports of a weird drug fetish is quite a coincidence.

And guess who takes a lot of money from Ed Buck? Gavin Newsom. Kyrsten Sinema. Jacky Rosen. Lots of Democrat big names. And sure enough, wannabe Vishinsky for Trump, Adam Schiff, who took at least $2,600.

Here's a detail from a Facebook screen grab of the two of them together:

Such nice people. Now Schiff is busy trying to get President Trump in jail. Here he was in action just last month, trying to impress Face The Nation's talking heads:

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Sunday said that President Trump might "face the real prospect of jail time" after prosecutors indicated last week that he directed illegal payments during his 2016 presidential campaign. "There's a very real prospect that on the day Donald Trump leaves office, the Justice Department may indict him. That he may be the first president in quite some time to face the real prospect of jail time," he said on CBS's "Face the Nation."

Jail time? For that? After being patronized and groomed as a loyal political servant through money to a guy like Buck?

This guy, described by the WeHo Times?

A growing mountain of evidence obtained by WEHO TIMES – including multiple eyewitness accounts, smartphone images, background interviews, on-the-record interviews, court documents, hospital bills and text messages – reveal a pattern that depicts a well heeled politico named Ed Buck as a man with a history of allegations that he pays young, good-looking African American men anywhere from $500-$3500 to inject, smoke and otherwise ingest potentially fatal doses of crystal methamphetamine and GHB during allegedly paid sexual encounters. But the sex takes a back seat to Buck's alleged primary fetish, according to several sources, who say his first interest is getting young, black men to take dangerously large doses of street drugs. "My situation [with Ed Buck] was always, 'how long do you want to see me for and we'll come up with a number that we both can agree on," said a 28-year-old, part-time sex worker who asked to be identified by the alias, "Damar Love" to protect his full-time job as a security guard.

Commentator Jasmyne A. Cannick wrote that other victims came forward in the wake of the first death – apparently to no effect, given that another dead person turned up yesterday. But it's certainly a pattern.

Cannick writes in this story (note: link is balky, likely due to high traffic) that only one House recipient of Buck's largesse, Karen Bass of Los Angeles, returned the relatively piddly $250 donation she accepted a decade ago from Buck. Schiff, on the other hand, has taken more than ten times that amount, said nothing and returned nothing, and there he is, all smiles with this guy with the quite possibly lethal fetish and "thing" for relatively vulnerable black men.

She thinks there's a hypocrisy problem:

All that talk from Democrats about being allies goes out the door and loses all credibility when in 2017, a black gay man can die under more than suspicious circumstances and rather than acknowledge his death, everyone looks the other way because they don't want to alienate a consistent and top-giving political donor. The Ed Bucks of the world win when their money can literally mute an entire political party. This is why Democrats lose and will continue to lose in 2018. We don't practice what we preach.

Since Schiff is so loud about wanting to "Get Trump," maybe it's time for him to start answering some questions about this most important of his campaign donors and why he has allowed himself to go into political debt to such a person.