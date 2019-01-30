Making NBC News great again

NBC News’ political director, Chuck Todd, recently hosted a “Meet the Press” show on “climate change” and intentionally excluded any “deniers”. When challenged by “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, he said “Well, I also didn’t invite anybody who didn’t believe in the moon landing, and I also didn’t invite anybody who is flat-earther. Is that alright?” As someone who had not yet been born when Apollo 11 landed on the Moon on July 20, 1969, Todd seems to be a big believer in what he’s been told about America’s history. It’s too bad no one thought to tell him about the proud history of NBC News before he was born when it was represented by the likes of Chet Huntley, David Brinkley, and Frank McGee. Perhaps he is acquainted with YouTube?

The first YouTube video of interest is from the NBC News coverage of the launch of Apollo 11. Todd would benefit from watching professional newscasters do their jobs. Starting at 0:26 Frank McGee said to David Brinkley: “I remember, and I assume you can, too, David, when we were kids, that one way of separating the nuts from the normal people was to ask the person ‘Do you think Man will ever be on the Moon’? And if he said ‘Yes’ you chalked him up as a nut.” Another event took place in 1970, when Chet Huntley retired. (Full disclosure -- Chet Huntley was my fourth cousin twice removed.) It’s unfortunate for Chuck Todd that back then he was not even a gleam in his father’s eye! Here is a part of what Cousin Chet said at 0:46: “More difficult to take, to be sure, has been your criticism, but that, too, has been helpful, and in most cases valid. But you have bolstered my conviction that this land contains incredible quality and quantity of good common sense, and it’s in no danger of being led down a primrose path by a journalist.” Sorry Chuck, but Cousin Chet was right, and the best you could ever do is to “Lead from behind.” Hopefully, someone else will Make NBC News Great Again! As a former thermodynamicist for the maker of the Apollo 11 Lunar Module in 1969, and a plank owner of the newly renamed Grumman Aerospace (then Grumman Aircraft Engineering Corp.), I have a question for Todd’s “experts”. How does a runaway greenhouse effect take place on the planet Venus when the Sun’s light does not reach the surface of the planet? Might the CO2 based greenhouse theory itself be flawed? Why do winds of hurricane force blow there when there is effectively no Coriolis Effect to organize hurricanes due to the slow rotation of Venus? Venus's equator rotates at 6.52 km/h (4.05 mph), whereas Earth's rotates at 1,669.8 km/h (1,037.6 mph).