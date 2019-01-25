'Leaving on a jet plane' to and from Davos

According to news reports , there were so many private jets that Peter, Paul & Mary's "Leaving on a Jet Plane" became the unofficial theme song for the gathering:

They came, told us climate change is a horrific threat, then flew home on their private jets.

Despite global warming being one of the major issues discussed at Davos every year, some 1,500 private jets are expected this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, according to an estimate from Air Charter Service, up from 1,300 last year. "We have had bookings from as far as our operations in Hong Kong, India and the US," Andy Christie, private jets director at ACS, said in a statement. "No other event has the same global appeal."

Okay – so the event has global appeal. I can understand that. Who wouldn't want to go on a private jet to visit Davos?

I appreciate that everyone wants to be seen at Davos. However, wouldn't a little humility make all of them look less hypocritical?

They sit around and tell each other how the planet is going to pieces because you and I use fossil fuels.

Here is an idea: why not rent a few 747s and come in a group next time? Hire some horse-drawn carriages and go around town that way. Finally, turn off the heater, and bring some extra blankets.

Not these guys. They want everybody else to sacrifice, but not themselves. They make our planet cleaner by talking seriously about it or calling for Trump's impeachment.

I wonder if they had any "breakout sessions" to talk about the Paris Climate Accords and how few countries are living up to their commitments!

