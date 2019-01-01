Knights of Columbus issue a pitch-perfect response to the anti-Catholic bigotry to Senators Hirono and Harris

Harris meantime, in her questions to the nominee, called the Knights of Columbus "an all-male society" and asked the Nebraska lawyer if he was aware that the group was anti-abortion and anti-gay marriage when he joined[.]

"The Knights of Columbus has taken a number of extreme positions," Hirono said in the questionnaire. "For example, it was reportedly one of the top contributors to California's Proposition 8 campaign to ban same-sex marriage."

The Knights have responded with dignity, honor, and (best of all) an open hand. Hat tip to Paul Mirengoff for bringing their open letter to my attention. I doubt that either senator is capable of shame, but if they were, they would surely be resolving to leave this bigotry behind in 2019.

Here is what the local Capitol District, Washington, D.C. chapter of the Knights wrote:

Dear Senator Harris, Senator Hirono, and respective staffs

Greetings from your local, Capitol Hill-area Knights of Columbus Council, Patrick Cardinal O'Boyle Council 11302! We recently read about statements which expressed the fear that the Knights of Columbus held many extreme beliefs. It is our great pleasure to assure you that this fear is not grounded in any truth. The Knights of Columbus in general, and O'Boyle Council in particular are dedicated to the three fundamental principles of charity, unity, and fraternity.

In the past few months O'Boyle Council has worked with local parishes including St Peter's (House-side Catholic church) and St Joseph's (Senate-side Catholic church) to raise funds and give away over $4,000 worth of coats to neighborhood children, collect soda and beer can tabs to donate to the Lt. Joseph P. Kennedy Institute which helps the developmentally disabled, and collect diapers and other supplies for new mothers in need. Over the course of the past year we donated an ultrasound machine to a clinic, picked up trash around Nationals Park, and donated supplies to a local school. We do all this as well as social gatherings and spiritual events. We hope this list of activities help to assure you that we are simply a group aiming to do God's work while building friendships.

We wish to formally invite you all to join us for any social or charitable event. In fact, this February we are doing the Polar Plunge to raise funds for DC Special Olympics. You and anyone you know are more than welcome to join us either jumping in the cold water or sponsoring our team. Our team's page can be viewed at https://give.specialolympicsdc.org/kofc. Additionally, if any Catholic men on your staff are interested in joining O'Boyle Council for charitable and social events they can find more information on our website at https://oboyle.dcknights.org/ and Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KofC11302/. If you have any further questions or concerns please reach out to us at kofc11302@gmail.com.

Thank you for this opportunity to write to you. We pray that you have a wonderful Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

–Cardinal Patrick O'Boyle Council 11302 of the Knights of Columbus

Capitol Hill, Southwest Waterfront, and Navy Yard of Washington, DC