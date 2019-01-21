Kirsten Gillibrandâ€™s idiotic response to Buzzfeed scandal

I am having a hard time taking Senator Kirsten Gillibrand seriously as a presidential candidate, and yesterday made it even harder. The junior senator from New York did herself no favors by going on ABC’s Sunday morning political interview show, This Week. It should be obvious to anyone with a triple-digit IQ, or even in the 90s, that she would be asked about the Buzzfeed story claiming President Trump suborned Michael Cohen’s perjury that was denied by the Office of Special Counsel. So, anyone booked onto a prominent venue like this should have a good answer prepared.

But our gal Kirsten decided to handle the question by claiming the discredited story “just shows more evidence that perhaps this president did obstruct justice,” raising concerns about her grasp of reality.