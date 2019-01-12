Kamala Harris makes nonsense claim about her ethnic heritage
Ethnic pride is fine, but profound historical ignorance is scary in a probable presidential candidate. Senator Kamala Harris, who promises a decision soon on running for president and who is out promoting a book she wrote about herself – a typical move for someone about to announce a run for the presidency – made an astonishingly ignorant claim about the homeland of half of her maternal-side family tree. (She is half African-American, and half Indian-American heritage in her genetic makeup.)
Since ethnicity is everything in Democrat politics today, and since her status as a minority female is believed to confer a huge advantage to her in that environment, she apparently felt the need to burnish the image of India among Democrats who have as little grasp of world history as she does. Brent Scher reports for the Free Beacon:
Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.) falsely stated on Wednesday night that India is the "oldest democracy in the world," a title that actually belongs to the United States.
Harris, whose mother Shyamala Harris is from India, made the remark after she was asked by the Washington Post‘s Jonathan Capehart how "being half Indian-American" shaped her "identity and political views."
"You know, India is one of the oldest, if not the oldest, democracy in the world," Harris said.
The statement has no basis in fact. The Republic of India wasn't established as a democracy until 1950 after it won independence from Great Britain. Its first democratic election, which took several months to conduct, was not completed until February 1952, just under 67 years ago.
Watch at 16 minutes into this C-SPAN video of her entire presentation:
India has a long history with much to be proud about, but democracy has nothing to do with it.
Ethnic pride is fine, but profound historical ignorance is scary in a probable presidential candidate. Senator Kamala Harris, who promises a decision soon on running for president and who is out promoting a book she wrote about herself – a typical move for someone about to announce a run for the presidency – made an astonishingly ignorant claim about the homeland of half of her maternal-side family tree. (She is half African-American, and half Indian-American heritage in her genetic makeup.)
Since ethnicity is everything in Democrat politics today, and since her status as a minority female is believed to confer a huge advantage to her in that environment, she apparently felt the need to burnish the image of India among Democrats who have as little grasp of world history as she does. Brent Scher reports for the Free Beacon:
Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.) falsely stated on Wednesday night that India is the "oldest democracy in the world," a title that actually belongs to the United States.
Harris, whose mother Shyamala Harris is from India, made the remark after she was asked by the Washington Post‘s Jonathan Capehart how "being half Indian-American" shaped her "identity and political views."
"You know, India is one of the oldest, if not the oldest, democracy in the world," Harris said.
The statement has no basis in fact. The Republic of India wasn't established as a democracy until 1950 after it won independence from Great Britain. Its first democratic election, which took several months to conduct, was not completed until February 1952, just under 67 years ago.
Watch at 16 minutes into this C-SPAN video of her entire presentation:
India has a long history with much to be proud about, but democracy has nothing to do with it.