Ilhan Omar falsely claims to be first refugee elected to Congress, dishonors 5 predecessors

The #116thCongress has SO much to be proud of:



✅1st Somali-American + Refugee

✅1st Muslim women (@RashidaTlaib & I)

✅1st Indigenous women

✅1st Palestinian-American

✅Youngest (28) @AOC

✅Record 100+ women

✅Largest ever Black (55), Hispanic (37), & Progressive (98) caucuses

Her first item contains the claim to be both the first Somali-American (which is true) and the first refugee. That latter claim is utterly false, and disregards two Jews who survived and fled the Holocaust, the historic abomination that her Muslim Brotherhood friends would like to carry out to the ultimate solution end, and a third Jew, whose family fled Castro.

It's always about her.

Her Twitter Picture

Ron Kampeas writes in The Jerusalem Post:

Seffi Kogen, the Global Director of Young Leadership for the American Jewish Committee, counts at least four other lawmakers who in their lifetimes had refugee status, and two of them are Jewish:



* The late Rep. Tom Lantos, D-Calif., a Hungarian-born Holocaust survivor who made human rights a hallmark of his leadership on the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee.



* Former Sen. Rudy Boschwitz, R-Minn., who as a toddler fled Nazi Germany with his family for the United States and who also has played a prominent role in human rights advocacy. * Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla., just retired, who is of Jewish descent, arrived in Florida as a child of a family fleeing Cuba.



* Rep. Joseph Cao, R-La., the first Vietnamese American elected to Congress, served one term (2009-2011).



I’d add former Republican Florida Rep. Lincoln Díaz-Balart, also born in Cuba to a family who fled after Fidel Castro seized power.

My guess is that it never occurred to her that anyone else could have been a refugee who entered Congress. Like so many on the Left, she probably has no interest in any history but her own story of Victimhood.

She owes a few more apologies, but that list is already long.