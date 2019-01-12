How many times have the media predicted doom because of Trump, and how many times have they been dead wrong?

The purpose of the report was not to be objective news because anyone with a brain knows the shutdown will end soon. The purpose was to scare the public, damp down economic growth and destroy Trump.

On Thursday, there was a screaming headline on Drudge saying “Doomsday.” The article was from NBC News and the source of the doomsday report was the ever-reliable Mark Zandy of Moody’s.

The 'doomsday' scenario: Here's what happens if the shutdown drags on

The country would face an economic hellscape if the government shutdown lasts "months or even years," as the president has suggested it might, experts tell NBC News.

The doomsday scenario might be unlikely — the longest the federal government has ever shut down is 21 days, a record that will fall if the current closure lasts until Saturday — but it is chilling.

"We'll be in no man's land," Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, told NBC News.

Zandi was always one of the “independent” economists who supported Obama and, as Zandi was rooting actively against Trump and rooting for and donating to Hillary CNN used Moody’s as the source to attack Trump and his policies.

Zandi predicted 3.5 million jobs would be lost and unemployment would go up 7% when Trump took office. He was 100% wrong. During Trump’s first two years there are around 4.8 million new jobs and the current unemployment rate is 3.9%

Zandi said the policies would help only the super-rich and the rest of us would be worse off. Again, he was 100% wrong as all races, genders, people of all education levels and all classes have been helped.

Moody's: Trump's plans would cost 3.5 million jobs Electing Donald Trump president would be terrible for the economy, according to a new report from Moody's Analytics. The super rich would get richer and everyone else would be worse off, Moody's concludes. Just how bad would it get? The downturn under a President Trump would last longer than the Great Recession. About 3.5 million Americans would lose their jobs, unemployment would jump back to 7%, home prices would fall, and the stock market would plummet, Moody's predicts. "The economy will be significantly weaker if Mr. Trump's economic proposals are adopted," writes Moody's. "It will be a difficult four years for the typical American family." While Moody's Analytics is an independent research group, the chief economist and lead author of the report on Trump is Mark Zandi, who donated $2,700 to Hillary Clinton's campaign last year, according to OpenSecrets.org. In the past, Zandi was an economic advisor to John McCain, but he then came out strongly in favor of President Obama's stimulus package to boost the economy.

Why does the media continue to use the clearly partisan economist Mark Zandi who has been 100% wrong on so much as an expert and call him independent? The answer is because he provides them with garbage to attack Trump and Republican policies which is also their goal. .

How many times has the media yelled doomsday since 2016?

When they were supporting Hillary for president they said the economy would collapse if Trump's policies took effect. They were 100% wrong.

On election night when Trump won, Paul Krugman and others said the stock market and the economy would collapse. They were 100% wrong.

When Trump was talking tough on North Korea there were predictions of doom and World War III. They were 100% wrong as Kim has started talking with South Korea and is not currently threatening Japan or other neighbors.

When Trump pulled out of the Iran agreement, we were told it would be a disaster. They were wrong as deaths from terrorism worldwide have been down in both 2017 and 2018. The media should have predicted doom when Obama built up the tyrants in the terrorist-sponsoring Iran that still pledges death to America and Israel, but instead they ignorantly cheered.

When Trump threatened to pull out of NAFTA if we didn't get a better deal, we heard how bad that was. The predictions of doom were 100% wrong.

When Trump pulled out of TPP we were told that trade would be harmed. They were 100% wrong as exports and imports are both up substantially since we pulled out.

When Trump slapped tariffs on China, we were told how harmful it would be to our economy and how inflationary the tariffs would be to the overall economy. The predictions of doom and inflation have been 100% wrong.

When Trump kept his word to move the embassy in Jerusalem, we were told how dangerous it would be. It appears the predictions of danger were 100% wrong.

When Trump and Republicans repealed the individual mandate penalty of Obamacare, we were told rates would skyrocket. The predictions were 100% wrong as rates have stabilized. Isn't it amazing how freedom of choice and competition work?

And the biggest prediction of doom was of course when Trump pulled out of the idiotic Paris Climate Accord. We were told how damaging that would be.

How many times over the last 120 years have the doomsters gone back and forth predicting disaster from either cooling or warming? How many times were we running out of food? How many times did we have only a few years left to solve the problem? How many times have the oceans and species died? Every prediction of doom so far has been 100% wrong, yet they keep predicting them hoping someday they will be right.

What we should have learned from this shutdown is that the government is too big and powerful. Obviously, too many people work for government or are dependent on government if closing 25% of it for a short time causes so many problems.

What we have learned is that we have two petulant children, Pelosi and Schumer, throwing a temper tantrum by refusing to vote for something they have voted for more than once before to block Trump from keeping a promise. These spoiled brats have willingly put so many out to work strictly to please their left-wing base.

These same brats threatened to close government in 2013 and 2015 if they didn't get their way and because of almost universal support from the media, Republicans caved. Now we have a President that actually cares about making America safer and more secure and that has confused the little children and their supporting stenographers pretending to be journalists.

The thing these children want is more power and more people being dependent on government, and we have a president who wants to give the power and purse back to the people.

I am astonished about the dire predictions about federal employees who, on average, make more than most Americans. Haven’t they saved any money or are the dire predictions exaggerated? Maybe we can start to understand why they are such bad stewards of our money and why they always want more.

The greatest threat to our prosperity, our freedom and our Republic are journalists who continually repeat Democrat talking points as if that were news and seeking to make the economy collapse by continuously predicting doom for the sole purpose of destroying Trump and electing Democrats. These journalists certainly aren't interested in lifting up the economy as a whole, and that is a shame.