Hey, Ocasio-Cortez: The planet was saved two years before you were born

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made a bit of news recently with her projection that we only have twelve years to save the planet from global warming. But she may already have missed her chance to save the world, born after the rescue. It seems she has not been watching CNN. A recent report by Lianne Kolirin, Ozone layer hole will 'totally heal within 50 years', explains the science. In sum: In 1987, two years before she was born, the Montreal Protocol was adopted to protect the ozone layer. As noted by CNN, the “ozone hole” peaked in 2000 and has started to disappear since as the production and use of CFCs has declined. Scientists have also observed a pause in the rise of the global surface temperature since the year 2000. Does increasing ozone lead to decreasing global surface temperature? The answer might be “Yes.” As the increased ozone blocks high energy ultraviolet rays from reaching the surface, the temperature rise due to sunlight will necessarily abate. If the surface is cooler to begin with, increased CO2 cannot cause the temperature to rise further, a consequence of the Second Law of Thermodynamics.

So go to the Sundance premier of your film, Knock Down the House, secure in the knowledge that you are in the midst of your 15 minutes of fame. Bruce Thompson worked as a thermodynamicist for Grumman Aerospace in 1969 when the company’s Lunar Module, Eagle carried Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin to the surface of the Moon and returned them safely to the Earth.