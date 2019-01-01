Elizabeth Warren issues one of the most bizarre 'I am running!' videos of all time

On Monday, December 31, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) confirmed mounting speculation that she would be the first out of the gate to declare her candidacy for the 2020 Democrat presidential nomination. On the last day of the year, her newly formed "Elizabeth Warren Presidential Exploratory Committee" took over the website elizabethwarren dot com, and Sen. Warren used it to announce her intention to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020. Predictably, the website featured a slick four-and-a-half-minute biographical video touting Warren's purported accomplishments during a lifetime of purported selfless service to the people, as it also bashed white Republican politicians as the evil enemy and stoked the embers of identity politics. Before 24 hours had elapsed, the video had gained over 220,000 views on YouTube. Less well known is a 14-minute video that Warren broadcast live on Instagram at 7 P.M. EST from the kitchen in her home in Cambridge, Mass., which also touted her candidacy. Using a cell phone, the video, featuring Warren's dog, her husband, and her pause to get a beer from her refrigerator while the broadcast continued, was not archived at her Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook accounts. It was, however, captured and uploaded to YouTube by Newzzcafe. At 8 A.M. EST on January 1, 2018, the Warren "kitchen video" had had only 132 views.



Sen. Elizabeth drinks a beer during her live Instagram video from her kitchen Dec. 31, 2018.

Source: Sen. Warren’s Instagram via Newzzcafe. It is this video that one of the hosts on Fox News's Fox & Friends program on January 1, during the program's first hour (6-7 A.M. E.T.), described as "creepy." And so it is. See it for yourself here. And then decide what you think about Sen. Warren as a potential POTUS. Peter Barry Chowka writes about politics, media, popular culture, and health care for American Thinker and other publications. Follow him on Twitter at @pchowka.