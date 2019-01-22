Disaster is coming – just ask the journalists

We are repeatedly told that sea levels are rising much faster than history. The increase is supposedly three to six inches over the last 100 years and the supposed experts say that the rise is mostly due to humans, petroleum products and CO2. Around 70% of the Earth's surface is covered with water and around 95% of that water is in the oceans or seas. Oceans and seas have risen and fallen throughout billions of years. Does anyone truly believe that these seas can be measured on a year to year basis within a few inches? Christopher Columbus came to America 627 years ago and less than 1,000 years ago most people thought the Earth was flat so who was measuring the depths of the seas throughout the World thousands of years ago? Why does anyone report the garbage estimates of what sea levels did thousands of years ago and pretend they are accurate?

Also, do these supposed experts recognize the erosion in the bottom of the seas and at coastal cities effects the depths of the seas? Anyone who says they know within a few inches what sea levels were thousands of years ago and what the level of change was or what the cause was of the change is just making things up. For decades we have been told it would be much warmer by now, the Arctic ice would be gone by now, Manhattan would be under water, we would have snow-less winters, we would be out of food and we would be out of oil among other things. All of these predictions have been 100% wrong, yet they are continually repeated and followed by there are only a few years left and the solution is to give bureaucrats and politicians trillions of our hard earned dollars and they will be able to control temperatures, sea levels and storm activity forever. Anyone who believes that is off their rocker. Many of the people pushing that narrative that we have only a few years left fly in private jets, have more than one mansion and build on the coasts they say will disappear in a few years. Why does anyone believe them as they seek to reduce our freedom and take away money from everyone, especially the poor and middle class? For over 100 years, the "experts" have predicted doom for the Earth flipping and flopping between trying to scare the public on whether we would die from a new ice age or rapid warming. Throughout the period, most supposed journalists, just repeat the predictions of doom with no questions asked. The journalists seemingly have lost their ability to think or come up with questions when scientists adjust and manipulate temperature data to make the change look bigger when the actual temperatures don't cooperate with the dire predictions of the computer models. Should government policies ever be based on manipulated computer models? The reporting that humans, petroleum products and CO2 cause massive climate change and warming without actual evidence is no different than the reporting on fictional Russian collusion for over two years with no evidence, Trump was an agent for Russia with no evidence, Trump told Cohen to lie with no evidence, Kavanaugh was a sexual predator with no evidence, the hands up don't shoot narrative from Ferguson, Missouri with no evidence, the Christian boys school was racist with no evidence -- a small sample where almost all of the media just reports based on the Democrat agenda and talking points. Facts haven't mattered for a long time. A significant amount of supposed news today is strictly to destroy Republicans and elect Democrats to move towards a much more powerful government. Journalists, it appears, would rather take away economic opportunities from the poor and minorities leaving them dependent on government than to give them the opportunity to move up the economic ladder as Trump has done. Today most of the media sets their guns and arrows on Trump but they also targeted Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, McCain and Romney when they were either president or running for president. Throughout it all most of the media has supported whatever Democrat was running no matter what they said or did and no matter how corrupt they obviously were. All that mattered was that they were pushing for more centralized power for the government. It is no wonder that children at all levels in the United State have such poor math and reading skills when supposedly educated people, especially journalists just repeat what they are told, no questions asked.