Dems in a quandary over support for House resolution that rejects Antisemitism

Now, anti-Semitism is gone mainstream in the Democratic party and the leadership is in a quandary. With so many members elected in 2018 who support the BDS movement and embrace virulent anti-Semites like Louis Farrakhan, the party leaves itself wide open to charges it supports hate.

It used to be that being accused of anti-Semitism was as bad as being accused of racism.

Seeking to take advantage of the Democrat's discomfort, New York Congressman Lee Zeldin has introduced a resolution that condemns anti-Semitism in all its forms.

A similar House resolution condemning white supremacy was passed by a nearly unanimous vote a few weeks ago. How would it look if Democrats suddenly got picky about what kind of hate they condemn, and what hate they remain silent about?

Washington Free Beacon:

"It's up to the Democrats to decide whether or not they are actually going to confront this head on," Zeldin told the Free Beacon. "I'm wiling to work with any Democratic colleague on any idea he or she has to crush anti-Semitism in any form. But I can't do that for them." To that end, Zeldin's measure—which is expected to be brought for a vote in the coming weeks—is shaping up to be a sort of litmus test for the Democratic leadership as it figures out how to deal with a class of freshmen who are open about their distaste for Israel and support causes like the Boycott, Sanction, and Divestment movement, or BDS, which wages economic warfare on the Jewish state. "It's going to require more in the Democratic party, especially at the higher levels of leadership, to not be unspoken about whether or not these new freshman Democrats are speaking for the party or speaking for a policy that represents the future of the party," Zeldin said. "If they're silent it is only going to grow." While Democratic leaders like Sen. Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) and House Leader Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) have been vocal in the past about their opposition to BDS and similar anti-Semitic movements, they are now dealing with a new cast of young Democrats such as Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), and Ilhan Omar (Minn.), all of whom have embraced at one point or another anti-Semitic leaders and their causes. "Their strong support of BDS and so much more really leads to the heightened level of concern that anti-Israel and anti-Semitic hatred is infiltrating not just American politics, but specifically the halls of Congress," Zeldin said. Asked if Democratic leaders are doing enough to combat anti-Semitism in their ranks, Zeldin pointed to the recent appointment of Omar to the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee. "The House Democratic leadership is empowering it," Zeldin said. "When you place that new member from Minnesota on the House Foreign Affairs committee as your first action in response to widespread criticism of many horrible things said and policies supported, that's not minimizing or mitigating the power of that voice. It's elevating it."

The key word here is "empowering." Pelosi and Schumer can profess their love of Israel and hatred of anti-Semitism all they want, but their actions speak much louder than their words. Hate is apparently tolerable if your party label starts with a "D."

The state of Israel will not rise or fall based on the support - or non-support - of America's Democratic party. But solidarity with the Jewish state in these perilous times is more important than ever. An America united in its support of Israel as it confronts the Iranian threat is essential to Israel's security and the security of our Arab friends in the Middle East.

Democratic party leaders know this, but the growing support for BDS among its members and the praise for anti-Semites from others is political dynamite that could haunt the Dems in future elections.