Cuomo celebrates making abortion even more legal in New York

At a time when abortions have fallen to the lowest level since Roe v. Wade, and a recent poll shows more Americans than ever opposed to the baby-killing act , the state of New York has seen fit to pass an expanded abortion 'rights' bill, lighting up the World Trade Center in pink to celebate .

ALBANY — New York State legislators overwhelmingly approved a new abortion law on Tuesday — the anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision. And Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed it into law.

It's revolting. The law codifies abortion, late-term abortion, almost right up to the moment of birth, as no longer a felony, and scrubs any criminal penalties for killing a baby in the womb, meaning, wife-beaters who kill the babies of pregnant women are going to have a field day. It also permits pretty much anyone, read: people who aren't doctors, but now 'medical practioners' as the irregular title goes, to perform an abortion, which is sure to lead to some tragedies. Already we have Planned Parenthood caught hiding statistics on its own numbers of botched abortions - done by doctors - that killed both patients; we now have the prospect of people who couldn't get into medical school doing the killing, just as clients are being kept in the dark about the risks.

And sure enough, it was signed by Andrew Cuomo, the same governor who said he wanted every believing Catholic out of his state. Remember this?

Who are they? Are they these extreme conservatives who are right to life, pro-assault weapons, anti-gay? Is that who they are? Because if that’s who they are and they’re the extreme conservatives, they have no place in the state of New York because that’s not who New Yorkers are.

The pro-abortion lobby is insisting that there won't be any risks to women and wife-beaters who kill babies in the womb can be prosecuted some other way. But that's hard to believe, given the absence of specifics, and the way these things have of creating unintended consequences. The fact that babies can be slaughtered when they're big enough to cry about it but not big enough to fight off their attackers is exceptionally disturbing.

What's more, Americans seem to know it. Ultrasound images of babies in the womb, better education about when life begins, better opportunities and care for women with unplanned pregancies, grotesque scandals such as the Dr. Kenneth Gosnell abortion mill case and the sick videos of Planned Parenthood officials caught selling baby parts all have had something to do with it. There's also the election of conservatives such as Donald Trump who ran on the promise to appoint life-respecting judges to the high courts to show more evidence for the public sentiment.

Which raises questions about whether this creepy bill was a payoff to Planned Parenthood which must be on the outs about now. Planned Parenthood should be able to expand its opportunities for profit by extending the abortion window up to the moment of birth, and can now hire most anyone to do the bloody deeds - since most doctors won't do them, they now have a bigger pool from which to hire to expand their grim business. They're the only beneficiaries in this fiasco.

Yet what we are seeing now is the grotesque specter of celebration, at none other than at the World Trade Center site, a place where 1,641 innocent people were slaughtered by terrorists in the highest percentage of the 2,700 or so people who died in the entire attack.

Instead of honoring the innocent who died, which is what that site has come to represent, these guys are celebrating the actual deaths and calling it women's empowerment. The symbolism is astonishing.

Is the site lit up in pink to celebrate the color of blood and water in every abortion? One can only wonder because the optics of this are appalling.