Covington teens put in psychological wood-chipper while media and Hollywood hacks coddle the haters

Film producer Jack Morrissey couldn't post "a quick, emotional tweet" fast enough after a carefully selected video clip of an elderly American Indian surrounded by MAGA hat-wearing white high school boys at a March for Life rally went viral. The tweet referenced a bloody scene from the movie Fargo and read, "#MAGA kids go screaming, hats first, into the woodchipper."

The Today Show's Samantha Guthrie joined the digital mob crucifying the wronged high-schoolers on Tuesday with her interrogation of the innocent Covington student, Nick Sandmann. By the time of her interview with Sandmann ,there was ample video evidence proving that the kids were the victims of overt racism and anti-religious bigotry. Guthrie didn't care. It wasn't enough that Sandmann, his fellow students, and their families had been threatened with torture and death; Guthrie's opening questions echoed the aggressive posture of the fake Vietnam vet and his online supporters. "Do you feel from this experience that you owe anybody an apology?" "Do you see your own fault in any way?"

She didn't stop there. When Sandmann repeated to her what the Black Hebrew Israelites were shouting at the group with no provocation, Guthrie asked, "Did you feel threatened? There were more of you than them, but you felt like they were stronger? Did you think it was a good idea to start chanting back at the protesters?"

The following day, Guthrie sat down with the now discredited Nathan Phillips. In her best "oh, you poor thing" voice, Guthrie asked , "First of all, how are you doing? This has been a whirlwind few days...how are you doing?" Guthrie ended the interview with "thank you, Mr. Phillips, you certainly have been through a lot these past few days."

In both interviews, and in the explosion of comments on social media from public figures on the side of Phillips, there has been little to no outrage over the Black Hebrew Israelites, a group so militantly anti-white that the Southern Poverty Law Center lists it as a hate group.

In fact, this extremist bunch is so dangerous that a former Hebrew Israelite describes its activities as "evangelical terrorizing." In a 2007 documentary, a Hebrew Israelite preacher rants in Times Square, "All you white people get ready for war. We're coming for you, white boys."

According to the SPLC, confrontations between the group and its enemies are "getting uglier and gaining increasing attention through video clips on YouTube."

Guthrie, a good little corporate employee who gets paid millions to do what she is told, covered for this heinous terrorist group by blaming the victims of their volatile hatred.

She then coddled Phillips, who admitted to Guthrie that he heard and saw the Black Israelites. According to him, the "boys" were the instigators. This is another lie, not only because we have hours-long videos showing the opposite, but as a longtime activist in D.C. since 2000, Phillips would be familiar with the Black Hebrews and their hatred of whites.

Guthrie, the Milanos, the Morrisseys, and those who weighed in with Pavlovian responses to the MAGA hats worn by high school kids are in league with Phillips and the Black Israelite terrorists. The Covington kids were ambushed by a Native American, black supremacists, Hollywood, and the media.