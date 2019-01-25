CNN announces that Trump is preparing a national emergency declaration and has identified $7 billion to use for border wall

CNN provides a reminder that the president holds an eponymous trump card when it comes to national security with a report that documents have already been drafted to enable a declaration of a national emergency and construction of a border wall.

It is also a reminder that while Nancy Pelosi has her prerogatives as speaker of the House, including a historic first disinvitation of the president of the United States to deliver a State of the Union Address in the lower house, the president also has a lot of prerogatives.

This has the ring of truth. It would be shocking if it were not true, actually, since contingencies must be planned for in advance, even unlikely ones. The only question I have is, who leaked the confidential documents? It might well be a Deep State saboteur on the White House staff, but my guess is that this is a deliberate leak, intended to remind the Democrats that they can get nothing in return for a border wall, or they can get something, in the form of a three-year DACA extension. Psy ops, in other words.

The White House is preparing a draft proclamation for President Donald Trump to declare a national emergency along the southern border and has identified more than $7 billion in potential funds for his signature border wall should he go that route, according to internal documents reviewed by CNN. ... [W]hile Trump's advisers remain divided on the issue, the White House has been moving forward with alternative plans that would bypass Congress.

Priscilla Alvarez and Tammy Kupperman write:

