Christopher Columbus gets the shaft at Notre Dame

The decision was made by Father John Jenkins, president of Notre Dame, because he believes that the murals offend the sensibilities of the usual suspects.

Notre Dame will cover up a series of murals depicting Christopher Columbus's life and exploration displayed at the university's Main Building. The murals were painted by artist Luigi Gregori in the 1880s. He was commissioned by Father Edward Sorin, the founder and first president of Notre Dame. One of the murals was used as the model for a U.S. commemorative stamp in 1893.

Father Jenkins said:

In recent years ... many have come to see the murals as at best blind to the consequences of Columbus's voyage for the indigenous peoples who inhabited this "new" world and at worst demeaning toward them. In recent years I have heard from students, alumni, faculty, staff, representatives of the Native American community, and others on this complex topic. I have decided, after consultation with the University's Board of Fellows, on a course that will preserve the murals, but will not display them regularly in their current location.

Translated to English, Father Jenkins said he doesn't care about the concerns of the immigrant Catholics who built and supported Notre Dame because now the concerns of "Native Americans" are more important.

It is not surprising that Notre Dame caved to demands to cover up Columbus.

On May 17, 2009, Notre Dame, the pre-eminent U.S. Catholic university, gave an honorary degree to Barack Obama, the most pro-abortion president.

For example, as an Illinois senator, Obama voted to block the passage of the Illinois Born Alive Infant Protection Act. Further, in 2009, and again in 2012, Obama had Georgetown University, a Jesuit Catholic University, cover the HIS lettering, which stands for Jesus, for his speech at the school.

Obama had no such qualms when speaking at a mosque in Baltimore in 2016. Obama stood in front of a glass wall where the word "Allah" was written 99 times in Arabic calligraphy.

Why did the pre-eminent Catholic University give an honorary law degree to Obama, a strong supporter of abortion, who required that Georgetown cover the name of Jesus? Not even the Jesuits have a good answer. The simple answer is that the Notre Dame and Georgetown hierarchy put the idea of currying favor with Obama above one of the main principles of the Catholic religion: protection of the unborn.

It is not surprising therefore that Notre Dame would hide murals of Christopher Columbus to appease a current politically favored group. After giving an honorary law degree to Obama, the most pro-abortion president, hiding Christopher Columbus is easy. Notre Dame again does the politically expedient. What next – hide the statue of Knute Rockne? The Gipper?