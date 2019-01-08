Chicago alderman's wife seeks order of protection from husband after gang threats

Betty Torres-Munoz, wife of Alderman Ricardo Munoz, filed the protection order after an altercation with her husband on New Year's Eve.

The wife of a powerful Chicago alderman has filed an order of protection against her husband for abusive behavior and threats from local gangs.

Chicago Sun Times:

"Ricardo has connections (with) local gangs (and) individuals with criminal pasts who ... have threatened my family in the past," Betty Torres-Munoz wrote on the form she filled out Wednesday, seeking a court order barring the Munoz [sic] from having contact with her, the couple's 16-year-old dog, or visiting the Little Village home they shared. That order was granted by a Cook County judge on Thursday, a day after Munoz was arrested at his ward office on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge stemming from an alleged New Year's Eve altercation. Munoz, who announced this summer that he would not seek another term, pleaded not guilty and is free on bond. As he left the courthouse Thursday, Munoz told reporters he would "talk tomorrow," but did not return calls from the Chicago Sun-Times on Friday. In her petition, Torres-Munoz said she and her husband "engaged in a [heated] argument" and that Munoz "forcibly" grabbed her and pushed her backward, causing her to hit her back and head, and twist her arm. In the filing, and later in response to questions from reporters who surrounded her as she left the courthouse Thursday, Torres-Munoz said her husband had been abusive previously, and she accused him of being an "addict" and a "womanizer." Her petition also asks to block Munoz from tampering with the couple's bank accounts, and claims Munoz has spent "thousands" on his "addiction, whores, hotels, travel" and the prescription drug Viagra. Torres-Munoz also asks for $1,000 child-support payments each month.

Makes you wonder how Ricardo found the time to do any work for his constituents.

Munoz's gang connections have not been a secret, although he claims he left that part of his life behind him. Last year, he was tapped by Mayor Rahm Emanuel to work on reforming the Chicago Police Department's practices regarding the controversial gang member database. That database apparently included thousands of young people who activists say were not gang members. The CPD has agreed to reform the way the information is gathered and kept.

Thomas Jefferson once said, "The government you elect is the government you deserve." Nowhere is that more true than in Chicago, where, decade after decade, people who should know better by now elect, and re-elect, and elect again people of low moral character who rob them blind and consort with gangs and other organized crime elements in the city.