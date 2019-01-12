Boo-hoo! Ocasio-Cortez asks, 'At what point is nonstop targeted criticism harassment?'

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is confused about the role of the media and seems to think too much criticism from a publication constitutes "harassment." In a tweet, she asked: The real question is, at what point is their nonstop, targeted behavior considered harassment?https://t.co/qpjrLpGRLv — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 10, 2019 The obvious answer, as a variety of conservatives explained, is "never."

Rep. Ocasio-Cotez doesn't know who her party's V.P. nominee in 2004, Joe Lieberman, is, so, she may not know who Harry Truman is, either (for her benefit, he was the 33rd president of the United States, and a Democrat to boot). She ought to look up and take to heart his second[i] most memorable aphorism: "If you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen." For her benefit, this means that criticism comes with the job of holding elective office, so if you don't like being criticized, find some other line of work, like bartending, where instead of criticism, you get tips, at least for as long as your good looks last. Just a guess: She doesn't think nonsop criticism of President Trump by CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times, and so many others is "harrassment." [i] The first being "The buck stops here," meaning he is ultimately responsible for what his administration does