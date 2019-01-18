Anti-Israel fanatic Ilhan Omar appointed by Pelosi to the House Foreign Affairs Committee

Omar was triumphant yesterday on her appointment to the plum committee:

It appears that the leadership of the Democratic Party has gone completely anti-Israel and is warming up to Jew hatred. The appointment of Rep. Ilhan Omar to the House Foreign Affairs Committee -- and the welcome extended to her by the Chairman, (former) Israel-supporter Rep. Eliot Engel -- confirms that the Democrats’ big tent now extends to those who believe Jews in Israel wield magical power to “hypnotize” non-Jews into acquiescence to their “evil.”

I finally have committee assignments and I am excited ðŸ¤—



1st choice- House Foreign Affairs Committee:



The Foreign Affairs Committee oversees all foreign assistance, national security affecting the country’s foreign policy, treaties, peacekeeping and war powers. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 17, 2019

Omar is on the record that Israel is evil, and has “hypnotized”non-Jews:

Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel. #Gaza #Palestine #Israel — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 16, 2012

Asked about this on CNN yesterday, she said two contradictory things:

“…those unfortunate words were the only words I could think about expressing at that moment.”

And then:

“I don’t know how my comments would be offensive.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar just doubled down on her claim that “Israel has hypnotized the world,” calling its behavior “evil.”



But instead of denouncing it, Democrat leadership rewarded her with a spot on the House Foreign Relations Committee. pic.twitter.com/gyGvb0Pnqt — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 17, 2019

Eliot Engel, the New York Congressman who until now has been an outspoken supporter of Israel, has folded like a cardboard suitcase:

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is one of 25 newly-announced members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, its chairman Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) confirmed on Thursday, welcoming what he called a “dynamic and diverse group [that] will bring to the committee new ideas, lively debate, and a shared commitment to advancing America’s interests and values around the world.”

Eliot, formerly the committee’s ranking member, has long been one of Israel’s most ardent Democratic supporters in Congress, and has sponsored numerous pieces of pro-Israel legislation, including measures opposing the anti-Israel boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement

This places American support for Israel at risk of being terminated the next time Democrats control the presidency and Congress. And it mainstreams fanatical hatred of Israel and Jews in the Democratic Party. Sorry, but calling “anti-Zionism” something different from Jew-hatred is absurd, when anti-Zionists criticize Israel for actions they accept when other nations do them.