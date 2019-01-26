Andrew Cuomo: Friend of animals, crusher of babies' skulls

In the early part of 2018, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that nearly $5 million in funding to the New York State Companion Animal Capital Fund would invest in "critical improvements projects at New York shelters." Cuomo's abortion activist lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul, had this to say about the effort to make rescue animals more comfortable: "The test of whether a society is civilized and just is how it cares for its most vulnerable." In a study, entitled "Who seeks abortion at or after 20 weeks?," published by the Guttmacher Foundation's journal, Perspectives on Sexual and Reproductive Health, authors Foster and Kimport cite data that indicates that "fetal anomaly [and] life endangerment" are not the reasons women have late-term abortions. Even still, one year after preaching about civilized society caring for its most vulnerable, Kathy Hochul smiled as Andrew Cuomo signed an abortion bill that allows babies to be aborted at nine months, by non-physicians, for any reason, and denies victims who survive the initial procedure the right to warmth, hydration, and oxygen.