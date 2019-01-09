A leader of the German nationalist party AfD was beaten senseless by 'hooded men'

What happens when the political opposition and the entire media establishment in Germany refers to your party as "fascists"?

The Hill:

Frank Magnitz, a lawmaker with German far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD), was reportedly attacked by at least three men on Monday night and remained hospitalized on Tuesday, The New York Times reported. Magnitz is the head of AfD's chapter in the German city of Bremen. Thomas Jürgewitz, the deputy head of the Bremen chapter, told the Times in a phone interview that Magnitz is expected to make a full recovery. The AfD circulated a picture of Magnitz's bloodied face, writing on Facebook, "Today is a black day for democracy in Germany." Jürgewitz told the Times that Magnitz's assailants beat him with lumber and kicked him until he was unconscious. Workers in the area reportedly came across Magnitz and alerted authorities. “There’s zero tolerance for violence, whoever is affected and wherever the violence comes from,” German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told The Associated Press. “We need to do everything to find the culprits and hold them to account.” Lawmakers across the political spectrum in Germany have condemned the attack, including critics of the AfD.

Sounds like something the Democrats and media would do if someone took a shot at Trump. First they enable the violence, then they condemn it when it inevitably happens.

“It was clearly an attempt to murder Mr. Magnitz,” AfD co-leader Alexander Gauland told reporters in Berlin. AfD co-leader Alexander Gauland claimed that the attack was "clearly" a murder attempt. "This is the result of the ostracism and agitation AfD faces,” Gauland said, according to the AP.

"Three hooded men" and the ferocity of the attack sounds like Antifa's work. The "anti-fascists" have been very active in Germany since the surprising rise of the Alliance for Germany Party. While the fringes of the AfP may harbor some unlovely characters - even neo-Nazis and anti-Semites - the vast majority of AfP is made up of ordinary Germans who oppose the Merkel administration. But German politics demand that any association with AfP is smear-worthy. It's only surprising that these attacks haven't happened more often.

It isn't just the unfettered immigration policies of Merkel that have people up in arms. It's the loss of national identity being countenanced by the government, which includes surrendering more and more sovereignty to the EU and international organizations.

European politics is changing and as much as the establishment elites fight to maintain the status quo, they are losing at the ballot box and in the hearts and minds of ordinary citizens.