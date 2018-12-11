Words have meaning, John Brennan

Has former CIA director John Brennan just made a very public threat against the physical well-being of the president of the United States? Director Brennan often comes across as an angry, ignorant man and may have just displayed proof of both of those character traits in a nasty public statement. Our former CIA director in response to a President Trump on December 10, 2018 said this: Whenever you send out such inane tweets, I take great solace in knowing that you realize how much trouble you are in & how impossible it will be for you to escape American justice. Mostly, I am relieved that you will never have the opportunity to run for public office again. https://t.co/JzB6YH8C6H — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) December 10, 2018 On March 8, 2013 John Brennan was administered his Oath of Office to become the CIA Director with his hand on the original draft of the Constitution. The Oath requires him to “ support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic;”



Vice President Joe Biden swears in CIA director John Brennan in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on 8 March 2013. Members of Brennan's family stand with him. Brennan was sworn in with his hand on an original draft of the United States Constitution, dating from 1787, which has George Washington's personal handwriting and annotations on it. Consequently, all must believe that the Honorable John Brennan would have a deep understanding of the U.S. Constitution. This knowledge makes his tweet extremely ominous. A former CIA director would have to know that his connecting American justice to a significant threat is way beyond the civilized side of livid and is a nasty definitive statement about the future well-being of President Trump. His statement, "you will never have the opportunity to run for public office again," should not be relegated to simple bluster from a blustery man, but investigated. "American justice," whatever he means by that, has absolutely nothing to do with the constitutional requirements to run for president. No person except a natural born citizen, or a citizen of the United States, at the time of the adoption of this Constitution, shall be eligible to the office of President; neither shall any person be eligible to that office who shall not have attained to the age of thirty-five years, and been fourteen years a resident within the United States. So what is it, John? Are you just demonstrating being angry, ignorant, and stupid, or are you making a direct threat against a sitting president? Your words have a horrible meaning.