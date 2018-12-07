Well, this actually explains a lot: Biggest delegations to UN Climate Conference come from poor African nations

An analysis of delegates by Carbon Brief found Guinea topped the list with 406 delegates, down 86 from last time. The Democratic Republic of Congo is second, with 237. Host nation Polan­d is third, with 211 delegates, followed by Ivory Coast, whose delegation this year has more than halved to 208 people[.]

I am told that these U.N. confabs are pretty luxe. I am sure Poland is pulling out all the stops to entertain the foreign dignitaries. But face it: Katowice is a coal-mining town, not some glamorous and scenic locale. The Africans are not there just to eat fancy food and stay in nice hotels. There is money on the table, the poor nations understand:

Graham Lloyd puts it extremely diplomatically: While some African countries give delegate tickets to non-governm­ental organisations, the make-up gives an indication of how important they consider the talks for securing development and mitigation funds. Or as our Environment Minister Melissa Price memorably said to a former Kiribati prime minister who'd come on his warming crusade: I know why you're here. It is for the cash. For the Pacific it's always about the cash. I have my chequebook here. How much do you want?

Hat tip: John McMahon