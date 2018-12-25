« George Soros, Person of the Year? | Tiny Ecuador demonstrates world's stupidest idea: Dumping America to become China's running dog »
December 25, 2018

Trump's epic Christmas Eve tweetstorm targets his enemies

By Rick Moran

Donald Trump let loose a tweetstorm on Christmas Eve that left little doubt if he was Santa Claus, he would have been giving out a lot of coal.

Donald Trump let loose a tweetstorm on Christmas Eve that left little doubt if he was Santa Claus, he would have been giving out a lot of coal.

One might ask if "America is respected again" why are other countries taking "total advantage" of us? Never mind. He's on a roll.

Trump's jawboning of the Fed didn't appear to help the markets. The Dow lost more than 650 points - the largest Christmas Eve drop in history.

The Hill:

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) issued a sharply worded statement after markets closed blaming Trump for the turmoil.

“It's Christmas Eve and President Trump is plunging the country into chaos,” they said. “The stock market is tanking and the president is waging a personal war on the Federal Reserve – after he just fired the secretary of Defense. Instead of bringing certainty into people’s lives, he’s continuing the Trump Shutdown just to please right-wing radio and TV hosts.”

There is nothing wrong with the economy, which is still chugging along with strong growth. The employment picture is still bright. And there is no sign of an economic downturn.

The markets are reacting to the chaos in Washington, not to any signs that the economy is tanking. 

Trump and the Democrats will eventually reach an agreement on the budget that won't have any direct funding for his wall, but Trump will claim victory anyway. Any monies for the border will be claimed as funds for a wall, which if fine. That's how things get done in Washington - smoke and mirrors.

Let's hope the president calms down so that he can enjoy his Christmas in peace.

 

 

 

 