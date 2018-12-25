Trump's epic Christmas Eve tweetstorm targets his enemies

The Wall is different than the 25 Billion Dollars in Border Security. The complete Wall will be built with the Shutdown money plus funds already in hand. The reporting has been inaccurate on the point. The problem is, without the Wall, much of the rest of Dollars are wasted!

I never “lashed out” at the Acting Attorney General of the U.S., a man for whom I have great respect. This is a made up story, one of many, by the Fake News Media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

The only problem our economy has is the Fed. They don’t have a feel for the Market, they don’t understand necessary Trade Wars or Strong Dollars or even Democrat Shutdowns over Borders. The Fed is like a powerful golfer who can’t score because he has no touch - he can’t putt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

AMERICA IS RESPECTED AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

....We are substantially subsidizing the Militaries of many VERY rich countries all over the world, while at the same time these countries take total advantage of the U.S., and our TAXPAYERS, on Trade. General Mattis did not see this as a problem. I DO, and it is being fixed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

Virtually every Democrat we are dealing with today strongly supported a Border Wall or Fence. It was only when I made it an important part of my campaign, because people and drugs were pouring into our Country unchecked, that they turned against it. Desperately needed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

One might ask if "America is respected again" why are other countries taking "total advantage" of us? Never mind. He's on a roll.

Trump's jawboning of the Fed didn't appear to help the markets. The Dow lost more than 650 points - the largest Christmas Eve drop in history.

The Hill:

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) issued a sharply worded statement after markets closed blaming Trump for the turmoil. “It's Christmas Eve and President Trump is plunging the country into chaos,” they said. “The stock market is tanking and the president is waging a personal war on the Federal Reserve – after he just fired the secretary of Defense. Instead of bringing certainty into people’s lives, he’s continuing the Trump Shutdown just to please right-wing radio and TV hosts.”

There is nothing wrong with the economy, which is still chugging along with strong growth. The employment picture is still bright. And there is no sign of an economic downturn.

The markets are reacting to the chaos in Washington, not to any signs that the economy is tanking.

Trump and the Democrats will eventually reach an agreement on the budget that won't have any direct funding for his wall, but Trump will claim victory anyway. Any monies for the border will be claimed as funds for a wall, which if fine. That's how things get done in Washington - smoke and mirrors.

Let's hope the president calms down so that he can enjoy his Christmas in peace.