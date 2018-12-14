Ted Lieu is angry that conservatives noticed he said he'd 'love to be able to regulate the content of speech'

Rep. Ted Lieu (D., Calif.) released a statement Thursday saying he supports the First Amendment and criticizing "conservative media" for mischaracterizing him. ... [O]n CNN Wednesday, Lieu made news by saying , "I would love to be able to regulate the content of speech. The First Amendment prevents me from doing so, and that's simply a function of the First Amendment, but I think over the long run, it's better the government does not regulate the content of speech."

That pesky First Amendment once again is frustrating Representative Ted Lieu over items like this one from me: "Dem Rep. Ted Lieu says that he'd 'love to be able to regulate the content of speech .'" Paul Crookston writes in the Free Beacon :

Some questioned whether he's committed to the principle of free speech, given the content of that statement, and he hit back Thursday by saying he considers himself an "ardent defender of the First Amendment." On CNN, he was merely making the point that the First Amendment prevents him from regulating speech.

So what did he mean by saying that he'd "love to be able to regulate the content of free speech"? Who says such things, other than people who lust to silence their opponents?

In the interview, I again stated the First Amendment prevents government from regulating the content of speech. I also made the point that it was the First Amendment that prevents me from regulating speech. I have been, and always will be, an ardent defender of the First Amendment.

Let's try an analogy. What if Ted had said, "I'd love to be able to rape attractive women, but the criminal justice system prevents me from doing so, and that's simply a function of the criminal justice system, but I think over the long run, it's better that the government regulate rape"? Do you think the feminists would be cool with a powerful lawmaker saying that but for the law, he'd be out there raping attractive women?

He slammed "conservative media," including Fox News host Tucker Carlson, for its response to his comment on CNN.

I'm jealous that I was not named, but then, like everyone else Lieu disagrees with, I must be "stupid." Take a look at whom and what he regards as stupid: