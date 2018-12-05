Sex offender Jeffrey Epstein settles civil suit, avoiding explosive testimony by victims

A civil suit against wealthy financier and Clinton pimp Jeffrey Epstein has been settled, avoiding explosive testimoney from some of his numerous victims who also had sex with famous celebrities, politicians, and artists. Epstein had a palatial estate in Florida, a mansion on the Virgin Islands, and a New York city property that he used to lure many underage girls to have sex with his famous friends. Among them was Bill Clinton, who court documents showed, made 26 trips to Epstein's Virgin Island home, occassionally ditching his Secret Service detail. Among many others whose names have surfaced in the case are Prince Andrew and attorney Alan Dershowitz.

The suit had been filed by Bradley Edwards, an attorney who represented several of Epstein's victims. Fox News: The 65-year-old Epstein, who has counted presidents and kings among his friends, allegedly operated a sex ring at his mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, a residence in New York City, and his private island estate. The latter locale contained Epstein's 72-acre Virgin Islands home -- and the strip of land was dubbed by some as “Orgy Island.” Court documents obtained by Fox News in 2016 showed former President Bill Clinton took at least 26 trips flying aboard Epstein's private jet -- known as the "Lolita Express" -- and apparently ditched his Secret Service detail on some of the excursions. Authorities who seized trash outside Epstein's home at the time found an invoice for the purchase of the book “SlaveCraft: Roadmaps for Erotic Servitude -- Principles, Skills and Tools," as well as the instructional “Training with Miss Abernathy: A Workbook for Erotic Slaves and Their Owners." Epstein, dogged by countless allegations of sex with underage girls, pleaded guilty in 2008 to state sex charges, served a year in jail and registered as a sex offender. But in a secret deal with federal prosecutors led by now-Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, Epstein avoided a possible life term. The feds were preparing to bring a case involving 30 underage victims of Epstein's perversity, which would have resulted in him spending life in prison. But no one wanted a federal trial where the victims would be testifying about who they had sex with. The case disappeared. Epstein is, to put it mildly, a sleaze. But the rich, famous, and powerful men he catered to by supplying them with little girls to abuse are equally guilty. There is no justice in this case - yet. There is another suit, this one brought by victims, that looks to have Epstein's plea deal thrown out. If that were to happen, the prosecution would go forward and dozens of famous people will be sweating bullets.