Sebastian Gorka takes down Trump-hating DC virtue-signalers

A neighborhood advisory panel in Washington that typically focuses on liquor license applications and other local concerns is inserting itself into the international furor prompted by the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last month at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Trump Derangement Syndrome causes its victims to say stupid things and take stupid positions they wouldn't otherwise advocate, merely for the satisfaction of rebuking President Trump. An excellent example is this , via the Washington Post:

Advisory Neighborhood Commission 2A, as the Foggy Bottom panel is known, is expected to vote Wednesday to rename the street outside the Saudi Embassy for Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributing columnist who resided in Virginia. Under the proposal, the east side of New Hampshire Avenue NW between F Street and Juarez Circle would become "Jamal Khashoggi Way." The Watergate complex is on the west side of New Hampshire Avenue NW.

Yesterday, on C-SPAN's morning show, Washington Journal, former deputy counselor to the president Sebastian Gorka economically and devastatingly pointed out the follow of this move:

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – a regime that beheads religious dissidents and amputates the arms of thieves – does many things and holds many positions repulsive to our sensitivities and values. I wish it were a liberal democracy. But the best hope we have for its improvement seems to reside in Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has recognized Israel's right to exist (unprecedented in Saudi Arabia) and who is fiercely resisting Iran's announced plans to annihilate Israel and America.

Does anyone doubt that the Muslim Brotherhood friends of Khashoggi would be equally ruthless in attempting to bring him down? They did assassinate Egyptian president Anwar Sadat for bringing peace to that nation's relationship to Israel.

Image credit: C-SPAN screen grab.