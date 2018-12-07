Revealed: Clinton Foundation whistleblowers have been working with FBI and IRS since last year

The reckoning for the Clintons I have dreamed of for a quarter of a century finally approaches with whistleblowing and documents about the slush fund known as the Bill, Hillary, and Chelsea Clinton Foundation. The ability of the Clintons to blow off charges of criminality will be crippled by the latest evidence revealed to be in the hands of prosecutors. With the former first couple humiliated by their inability to draw a decent crowd anymore, and plenty of other Democrats anxious to move on and put this embarrassment behind them, it is starting to look as though karma finally is catching up with them. John Solomon of The Hill reveals the story that has been percolating for a long time but kept tightly under wraps – because that is what serious prosecutors do, especially when grand juries are poring over evidence and issuing indictments that remain sealed until the right moment comes. The trigger for the story coming out now probably is a House subcommittee hearing scheduled next week by Mark Meadows, chair of the House Freedom Caucus, while the GOP still can set the agenda of House hearings.

[A] GOP-led congressional subcommittee, led by Rep. Mark Meadows (N.C.), is planning to hold a hearing next week to review the work of John Huber, the special U.S attorney named a year ago to investigate all things Clinton. It turns out that whistleblowers inside and outside the Clinton Foundation have amassed "6,000 pages of evidence attached to a whistleblower submission filed secretly more than a year ago with the IRS and FBI." Among that evidence can be found: ... internal legal reviews that the foundation conducted on itself in 2008 and 2011. Those reviews flagged serious concerns about legal compliance, improper commingling of personal and charity business and "quid pro quo" promises made to donors while Hillary Clinton was secretary of State. The submission also cites an interview its investigators conducted with Andrew Kessel that quotes the foundation's longtime chief financial officer as saying he was unable to stop former President Clinton from "commingling" personal business and charitable activities inside the foundation and that he "knows where all the bodies are buried." Their own investigation! That's hard to put down as politically motivated. Having the chief financial officer of the Clinton Foundation turn informant is a nightmare for the Clintons. The CFO has to process all the cash, and because that person usually is on the hook for any criminal violations, there is ample incentive to turn state's evidence. That evidence was assembled by a private firm called MDA Analytics LLC, run by accomplished ex-federal criminal investigators, who alleged the Clinton Foundation engaged in illegal activities and may be liable for millions of dollars in delinquent taxes and penalties. In addition to the IRS, the firm's partners have had contact with prosecutors in the main Justice Department in Washington and FBI agents in Little Rock, Ark. MDA Analytics claims to be motivated by the prospect of reaping a substantial bounty from the IRS, as the agency pays informants a portion of the taxes it is able to recover. The fact that they are not politically motivated is a huge plus, because they have invested their own resources in the investigation in the expectation of a financial return. These experienced pros believe they have a strong enough case to yield many millions to the IRS and a portion of those millions for themselves. As an outsider, it is impossible to know if the prosecutors have been stalled by Deep State bureaucrats and the Meadows hearing is lighting a fire under them, but this does look suspicious: The IRS sent multiple letters in 2017 and 2018 to MDA Analytics, confirming it had received the submission and it was "still open and under active investigation." But, shortly before last month's election, the agency sent a preliminary denial letter indicating it did not pursue the allegations for reasons that ranged from a lack of resources to possible expiration of the statute of limitations on some allegations. ... And last week, a federal prosecutor suddenly asked for documents from their private investigation. There is considerable detail on the process so far. Now that this information is public, it will be harder to avoid DoJ and IRS prosecutions, especially now that the clout of the Clintons has diminished. This is very good news for those of us who have been frustrated at the ability of the Clintons to avoid prosecution over prima facie crimes while associates of President Trump are ensnared in process crimes and pressured to incriminate him with testimony some of them claim would be false. The hysteria ginned up by the Mueller investigation can be harnessed to focus on the Clintons, using the same techniques that the left has embraced when used against Trump.