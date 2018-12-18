Remember when Congress and the media viciously, rabidly investigated the Trump Foundation?

Basically, the Foundation was used as a cookie jar for the Clintons and their friends. If you, as a foreign country, company, or individual, wanted political access to the Clintons or political favors while they were in power, you just made donations to the Foundation or paid high speech fees to the Clintons themselves.

I'm obviously joking, because if there were a hearing on the Trump Foundation it would have wall-to-wall coverage for weeks. Since it was about the corrupt Clinton Foundation, the media and other Democrats showed no interest.

The Clintons have been on the take at least since Hillary took the $100,000 kickback on the fake cattle futures trade in the late 1970s. She would not have been allowed to trade on margin with only $1,000 in her account.

For the Clintons, the adage "charity begins at home" was true.

The IRS, the Justice Department, journalists, and other Democrats have known how corrupt the Clinton Foundation was and didn't care. As with many other things in the Clintons' life, they were above the law, because so many were blindly loyal and willing to cover up their misdeeds.

The Clinton Foundation operated as a foreign agent 'early in its life' and 'throughout it's [sic] existence' and did not operate as a 501c3 charitable foundation as required, and is not entitled to its status as a nonprofit, alleged two highly qualified forensic investigators, accompanied by three other investigators, said in explosive testimony Thursday to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. "The investigation clearly demonstrates that the foundation was not a charitable organization per se, but in point of fact was a closely held family partnership," said Doyle, who formerly worked on Wall Street and has been involved with finance for the last ten years conducting investigations. "As such it was governed in a fashion in which it sought in large measure to advance the personal interests of its principals as detailed within the financial analysis of this submission and further confirmed within the supporting documentation and evidence section."

The Clintons even used money intended for poor Haitians to enrich people surrounding them. Can anyone imagine how loud and often the race card would be played if Trump stole money from people of color?

It is clear that the IRS needs to do its due diligence to monitor charitable and not for profit (supposedly non-political ) organizations. A place to start would be to how Organizing for Action got approved immediately in 2013 as a not for profit 501(c)(4) corporation. As soon as Obama couldn't run again, he essentially dissolved his Organizing for America Campaign committee and changed the name to Organizing for Action.

While the IRS was blocking Tea Party groups and violating their free speech rights, it gladly approved Obama's committee. Anyone who believes that Organizing for Action is non-partisan and complies with the law is nuts.

The print and network media didn't have time to cover the hearing on the corrupt Clinton Foundation because they had a new Trump trash-talking hero. Convicted felon, perjurer, and tax cheat Michael Cohen is now an expert on the law, especially campaign finance law. The convicted perjurer is now treated as if he were completely honest as long as he is trashing Trump every day the way they do.

The only way that President Trump could possibly get on the good side of the media would be to put a "D" behind his name, support abortion at all stages, support higher taxes and more regulations, strive for government-run health care, stop drilling, and stop following immigration laws Congress passed, among other things.

It is extremely dangerous to our freedom and prosperity for journalists to be blindly loyal to one party, no matter what its members say or do, and have blind hate and rage toward the other party, no matter what its members say or do. The media not only willingly overlook and bury the dirty deeds of people in the party they support, but also run made up stories about dirty deeds of the other party without evidence, like the Russian collusion story. They also try to destroy people like Brett Kavanaugh with no evidence. "Deplorable" and "irredeemable" are too polite terms to describe people who willingly destroy other people's lives strictly because of an agenda.

Image: Nathania Johnson via Wikimedia Commons.