Planned Parenthood explains where babies come from

Planned Parenthood (PP) recently made a video (embedded below) to help parents talk to their kids about where babies come from. Because, you know, how in the world would parents manage without PP showing them the way? In the process of explaining the miracle (my word, not theirs) of conception and birth, words like egg, sperm, and vagina are used. Despite PP's willingness to use medical terminology, there's no mention of a "fetus" or a "clump of cells." Instead, PP uses the word "baby."

Perhaps PP thinks this is how to keep the message for kids simple. But in my view (and speaking from personal experience), language like "clump of cells" is reserved for abortion discourse in order to dehumanize the baby and make the parents and abortionist comfortable with snuffing out an innocent, defenseless human life growing inside the mother's womb. So one can only wonder why PP has not made a video to help parents talk with their children about abortion so little Billy and little Annie understand that they could have been murdered in their mothers' wombs if their mommies so chose. Where's the video that helps parents explain that a mommy has the "choice" to vacuum her developing baby out of her vagina, rip the baby apart limb from limb until he's dead, or induce the birth of a fully developed baby that Mommy has intentionally killed? Where's the video that tells kids that a baby's life is expendable depending on the whim of the mother and that there is no sanctity to human life? Maybe I shouldn't be sarcastic. Knowing PP's agenda, such a video may soon be on the way – replete, of course, with all the madness the company can muster, including maybe a man having a baby. In this upside-down, inside-out, and backwards world, such insane ideas are all the rage. Hat tip: The Daily Wire