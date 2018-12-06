PETA cries 'ee-i-ee-i-o'

Now the social justice warriors are even coming after our idioms. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is advocating that we no longer use phrases such as "beat a dead horse" or "bring home the bacon" because they claim that it is speciesism. PETA wants us to view animals as our equals and maintain that we do not proclaim superiority over them.

Well, I hate to break it to PETA, but as far as I'm concerned, animals exist to provide us sustenance. No, I don't walk around proclaiming that I am superior to pigs and chickens, but if you ask me whether or not I think human well-being is more important than Old McDonald's pets, I side with Homo sapiens. We should also view this liberal maneuver from the macro perspective as another tactic employed by the left to shove political correctness down our throats. It's another approach that liberals are using to censor wholesome American living. First they came for Christmas, and now they're coming for our bacon. How long do you think it'll be before H.R. can call you in for saying "it's raining cats and dogs"? This is the form of insanity that we have to fight at all costs. It's the sort of totalitarianism that George Orwell wrote about in Animal Farm and 1984. All of the liberal forces are uniting to strip away our national identity and force us into philosophical dunce corners. But we must prevail, and we must remember Orwell when he states, "If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear." So I'll keep fighting the good fight and bringing home the bacon.