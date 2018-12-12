People who supported putting the Clintons back in the White House have no credibility talking about law and order

Is the GOP the law and order party? Not so much.

I agree with the Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell that it is a shame that the government doesn’t prosecute white collar criminals enough.

For a party that claims to be “tough on crime,” Republicans seem pretty confused by what it means to hold criminals to account. Particularly when it comes to white-collar crimes, or really any crimes committed by rich people. In reality, the reason Manafort wasn’t prosecuted ages ago — despite the many red flags over the years — has little to do with politics and more to do with the fact that the United States has basically stopped prosecuting white-collar crimes. Consider the sweetheart plea deal given to Palm Beach billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, which the Miami Herald recently reported on in damning detail.

But she is tremendously confused when she pretends that journalists like her and other Democrats have ever cared about pardons by Democrat Presidents and criminal activity by powerful Democrats. She and other Democrats absolutely can’t stand it if Trump pardons Manafort and they say Trump is guilty of campaign finance law violations.

The Epstein story was out there when Hillary was running, but the mainstream media didn't care about it. Putting Bill and Hillary back in the White House was more important, But now all of a sudden journalists care about the case.

Hillary, her aides and Obama repeatedly violated the nation’s security laws and Democrats, including the media didn't care.

White collar scientists have repeatedly committed fraud on the public by manipulating climate data and not only don't Democrats care, they just repeat the fraudulent numbers as if they are true.

Planned Parenthood crushed and crunched babies while preserving body parts to sell illegally and not only didn't Democrats care, they threatened to shut down government if they didn't continue to get a $500 million taxpayer allowance.

Powerful Democrats Franklin Raines, Jaime Gorelick and James Johnson committed massive fraud at Fannie Mae and Democrats didn't care.

Senior executives at Fannie Mae manipulated accounting to collect millions of dollars in undeserved bonuses and to deceive investors, a federal report charged Tuesday. The government-sponsored mortgage company was fined $400 million.

Obama and Clinton pardoned terrorists. Would pardoning Manafort be worse? The Justice Department that did everything to let people off throughout Obama's eight years clearly targeted people around Trump for special prosecution. That certainly doesn't pass the smell test for equal justice.

Bill Clinton also sold a pardon to the rich Marc Rich for political donations. The Clintons of course continued to sell access throughout their political careers and journalists and Democrats knowingly supported putting them back in the White House showing laws don’t matter, only the agenda.

Clinton pardon of Rich a saga of power, money President Clinton's pardon of Marc Rich is a saga of secrecy, tenacity, sleight of hand and pressure from Rich's ex-wife and one of her friends, who together have steered millions of dollars to Bill and Hillary Rodham Clinton's causes and those of fellow Democrats. Whether it is a story of bribery as well or illegal gifts from abroad is the subject of congressional inquiries and a criminal investigation by the FBI and the U.S. attorney's office in New York.

Members of Congress from both parties used taxpayer funds to keep the public from knowing about sexual harassment claims but now Democrats, including journalists say Trump should be charged with a crime for using personal funds to pay off blackmailers. Shouldn’t all members of Congress be charged with campaign finance law violations since these hidden settlements were kept from the public so politicians could be reelected?

Sexual harassment fund exposes Congress When sexual harassers agree on confidential settlements with victims, at least the payments come out of the harassers' own pockets or from companies that choose to employ them. But not, as the nation has learned this month, when the harasser serves in Congress. Then, taxpayers foot the bill. And the entire episode remains hidden.

It is a joke to call Democrats the party of law and order. They are the party that wants the government to have power. They gladly supported the corrupt Senator Menendez for reelection. People who supported putting the Clintons back in the White House, who support sanctuary cities and states that refuse to abide by laws Congress passed and who had no problem with the Justice Department protecting Hillary and others who worked for Obama, no matter which laws they broke, while targeting Trump and those surrounding him, have zero credibility talking about law and order and equal treatment under the law.

