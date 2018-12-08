« 'Yellow vest' rioters back on the streets but where's Macron? | Virginia teacher fired for refusing to use new pronouns for transgender student »
December 8, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez already threatening to abuse her office before even being sworn-in

By Thomas Lifson

Once again, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is demonstrating her shaky understanding of the job she was elected to do in what she called one of the “three chambers of government.” Yesterday, she was obviously ticked off when Donald Trump, Jr sent out a meme on Instagram mocking her love for socialism, even in the face of the specter of the actual consequences of socialism on view in Venezuela, where people are starving and eating anything they can get their hands on, including zoo animals and even beloved household pets.

(source)

Representative-elect Ocasio-Cortez was not amused, and fired off a threat on Twitter:

 

 

Warning that it is stupid to troll someone who will join a body with subpoena power is clearly a threat to use that body’s power to retaliate. There is no other reason to mention that power. Conservatives immediately responded with tweets like this:

 

 

Even CNN noticed, and resported on a number fo the responses.

Ocasio-Cortez’s response on Twitter in essence admitted that she was making an empty threat:

 

 

The “I didn’t know what I was talking about” defense is not exactly the strongest argument, but it’s the best she could come up with, apparently.

