ObamaCare's popularity
Over the last few months, I've heard several commentators say that ObamaCare is now more popular than ever. In other words, people are afraid of losing their benefits, whatever that means.
If ObamaCare is more popular, then why is enrollment down again?
According to news reports, enrollment is down:
Fewer people are signing up for ObamaCare plans this year compared to a similar period last year, according to data released Wednesday by the Trump administration.
About 1.2 million people signed up for ObamaCare plans in the first ten days of this year's sign up period, which began Nov. 1.
In the first nine days of last year's enrollment period, 1.5 million people signed up for plans — a different of more than 300,000.
In week two of this year's sign up period, which stretched from Nov. 4 through Nov. 10, 805,000 people signed up for coverage, compared to the 876,788 people who enrolled during a similar period last year.
The number of new customers signing up is also down compared to last year.
So far, 186,000 new customers have signed up for coverage, compared to 208,397 new sign ups during a similar period last year.
Open enrollment ends Dec. 15.
How can this be?
My guess is that people can't afford the premiums, the continuing story of the Affordable Health Care Act. Also, maybe some people actually bought the nonsense that Democrats would lower premiums in the next Congress.
In the meantime, please don't tell me that ObamaCare is more popular than ever!
PS: You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.
