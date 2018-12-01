ObamaCare's popularity

According to news reports, enrollment is down:

Fewer people are signing up for ObamaCare plans this year compared to a similar period last year, according to data released Wednesday by the Trump administration.

About 1.2 million people signed up for ObamaCare plans in the first ten days of this year's sign up period, which began Nov. 1.

In the first nine days of last year's enrollment period, 1.5 million people signed up for plans — a different of more than 300,000.

In week two of this year's sign up period, which stretched from Nov. 4 through Nov. 10, 805,000 people signed up for coverage, compared to the 876,788 people who enrolled during a similar period last year.

The number of new customers signing up is also down compared to last year.

So far, 186,000 new customers have signed up for coverage, compared to 208,397 new sign ups during a similar period last year.

Open enrollment ends Dec. 15.