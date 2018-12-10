NeverTrump Peter Wehner gleefully announces desire for revenge against Trump-supporters

It looks very much like 2019 will be the year the Trump presidency comes crashing down. A similar fate awaits those who hitched their wagon to him; who have been his sycophants, courtiers and court pastors. The blast radius from the Trump presidency will be enormous.

I have never met, nor have I paid much attention to Wehner, so it is unlikely he is thinking of me as one of those deserving vengeance from within the "blast radius," but I do take it personally. For the crime of supporting someone he hates, I deserve an awful "crashing down" – whatever that means.

Wehner sounds like a member of a cult denouncing a heretic who abandoned it. What makes this vitriol even odder is Wehner's emphasis on the relevance of Christianity to politics, but the danger of harnessing it to partisan issues or governmental policy. I am no expert on Christian theology, but I do know that Jesus urged forgiveness on individuals. Wehner's desire for vengeance contradicts not only Jesus, but the sage advice Alan Simpson received great praise for offering during his eulogy for George H.W. Bush: "Hate corrodes the vessel which carries it."

Hat tip: Mark Levin

Photo credit: Twitter