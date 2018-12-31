Mr. Chief Justice: What are you doing about the fraud on the FISA Court you supervise?

We're about to find out why the chief justice of the Supreme Court decided to get involved in the special counsel's investigation[.] ... So now, in abrupt fashion, Mueller's investigation has suddenly reached the Supreme Court, and with the personal attention of the chief justice, no less.



Official portrait.

Nelson Cunningham had served on the White House staff and has by now probably seen everything the DOJ, the White House, and Congress can do to each other, especially in the hothouse atmosphere of impeachment proceedings. I served on the professional staff of the House Committee on Rules and as the staff action officer for the impeachment inquiry of President Clinton. I knew Cunningham's office of General Counsel well.

Invoking a connection between Chief Justice Roberts and Special Counsel Mueller is interesting, and that mystery will soon be solved. Beyond that big reveal being speculated about in the Politico article, Chief Justice Roberts is already directly connected to the Mueller Probe. Roberts is 100% responsible for all issues of any legal malfeasance engaged in by the FISA court.

[T]he FISC judges are unique in American history and are the wholly owned responsibility of Chief Justice John Roberts, who alone appoints them. To take the great Harry Truman quote when president: "the buck stops here," the sacred social contract of his stewardship in owning the FISC-appointed judges means that the buck stops with the chief justice.

It has now been made publicly transparent that Special Agent Peter Strzok and DOJ lawyer Lisa Page had plotted to connect and engage with a sitting FISA Court judge, Rudy Contreras. This illegal activity – essentially judge-tampering – is shameful all around, since the American people have given the Foreign Surveillance Court significant power that essentially abrogates important constitutional safeguards for all Americans.

Taken from Chairman Nunes's memo as reported by CNN, Feb. 2, 2018:

Due to the sensitive nature of foreign intelligence activity, FISA submissions (including renewals) before the FISC are classified. As such, the public's confidence in the integrity of the FISA process depends on the court's ability to hold the government to the highest standard – particularly as it relates to surveillance of American citizens.

Let's look at one possible entanglement of FISA that is most definitely not Russia, Russia, Russia! as it relates to a history of MI6 and the Clintons. Sir Richard Dearlove, now retired head of MI6, was station chief in D.C. when Hillary Clinton was first lady. Now fast-forward to the 2016 campaign. The Brits, with MI6 deeply involved, created the Steele dossier, and all profited handsomely. It was used by the FBI/DOJ in a CI investigation to spy on President Trump, his family, and many others. It is a foundational document for a massive fraud on Justice Roberts's personally supervised FISA Court. Again, from Chairman Nunes's memo, remember that Christopher Steele is MI6 (officially "retired" – as if anyone ever really retires from the spy game).

The "dossier" compiled by Christopher Steele (Steele dossier) on behalf of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Hillary Clinton campaign formed an essential part of the Carter Page FISA application. Steele was a longtime FBI source who was paid over $160,000 by the DNC and the Clinton campaign, via the law firm Perkins Coie and research firm Fusion GPS, to obtain derogatory information on Donald Trump's ties to Russia.

So let's leave this dynamic and ongoing issue on this New Year's Eve with an issue of FISC "judge-tampering" by asking a simple question for Chief Justice Roberts:

With the media and Mueller focusing on President Trump and Russian collusion, was the fraud on the FISC actually the brainchild of both the Brits and rogue DOJ/FBI individuals? After all, Mr. Chief Justice, they produced the dossier, and Steele was publicly supported by Sir Richard Dearlove.