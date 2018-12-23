Mount Holyoke College thinks 'Venus' symbol is 'offensive'

The familiar symbol apparently offends some at the school, including those who were born men but identify as female, and those generally predisposed to hate anything that is gender binary.

Tony Airaksinen writing at PJ Media:

While the majority of public comments on the proposed logos urged the school to “Keep the old one,” the school marketing office was also apparently also deluged with concern about the use of the Venus symbol in the new design.

Just two business days later, MCH officials issued a public apology.

“It is now evident to us that this symbol has a long history of exclusion connected to movements that, while trailblazing for some groups, represents the erasure of others,” wrote Charles L. Green, MCH’s VP of Marketing.

“The College cannot move forward with a word mark that references this symbol… While it is always disappointing to realize that our creative work has not achieved its goals, it is deeply upsetting to realize that the work is seen as offensive and damaging.”

One alumna, Tessa Ann Schwartz, wrote on Twitter that the Venus symbol is marginalizing to LGBTQ individuals.

“Speaking as one of those trans alums, you all will not be getting my money until this is changed, and I am not alone,” tweeted Schwartz.

Historically, the Venus symbol has been used as shorthand to reference women’s issues, feminism, and female empowerment. While it may seem fine to use at a women’s college, MCH officials remind us that the school is a “gender-diverse women’s college.”

The school now accepts students of all genders, as so long as they are not men who were born men. As such, the school has a sizeable transgender and gender non-binary population, and offers a variety of services to support them.