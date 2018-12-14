More offensive holiday songs

Thanks to the good people at Star102 FM in Cleveland, I have developed a new awareness of offensive holiday songs. May I suggest the following be removed from radio playlists, record collections, libraries, and cozy dens across the nation immediately?

Songs – Offense

Frosty the Snowman – Promotes white privilege

White Christmas – Ditto

Do You Hear What I Hear? – May insult hearing-impaired

Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let it Snow – Climate change denial

Silver Bells – Promotes open-pit mining

What Child Is This? – Denigrates DNA testing

Sleigh Ride – Encourages the abuse of horses

We Three Kings – Sexist

I'll Be Home for Christmas – Excludes the homeless

The Little Drummer Boy – Child labor abuse

Feliz Navidad – Condescending nonsense in the Age of Trump

Blue Christmas – Tasteless exploitation of a real holiday medical problem, depression

O, Little Town of Bethlehem – No mention of the Palestinian problem

Go Tell It on the Mountain – Missionary zeal injures self-esteem of indigenous religions

I am sure this list omits many equally hurtful and dangerous songs. Please be wary this holiday season when listening to music, and consult your feelings and be mindful of injury at all times.