More offensive holiday songs
Thanks to the good people at Star102 FM in Cleveland, I have developed a new awareness of offensive holiday songs. May I suggest the following be removed from radio playlists, record collections, libraries, and cozy dens across the nation immediately?
Songs – Offense
Frosty the Snowman – Promotes white privilege
White Christmas – Ditto
Do You Hear What I Hear? – May insult hearing-impaired
Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let it Snow – Climate change denial
Silver Bells – Promotes open-pit mining
What Child Is This? – Denigrates DNA testing
Sleigh Ride – Encourages the abuse of horses
We Three Kings – Sexist
I'll Be Home for Christmas – Excludes the homeless
The Little Drummer Boy – Child labor abuse
Feliz Navidad – Condescending nonsense in the Age of Trump
Blue Christmas – Tasteless exploitation of a real holiday medical problem, depression
O, Little Town of Bethlehem – No mention of the Palestinian problem
Go Tell It on the Mountain – Missionary zeal injures self-esteem of indigenous religions
I am sure this list omits many equally hurtful and dangerous songs. Please be wary this holiday season when listening to music, and consult your feelings and be mindful of injury at all times.
Merry Christmas!
