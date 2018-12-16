Leftists jumping up and down about Cloward-Piven's dawn after judge's Obamacare ruling

But nearly a decade of constant and cynical assault on what was supposed to be a compromise bill has pushed the Democratic Party left on health care policy, and persuaded Democrats everywhere that trying to compromise or placate Republicans is foolish. The legacy of the GOP’s Obamacare repeal strategy won’t be the Affordable Care Act’s destruction, but Medicare-for-all’s construction.

In other words, the charges from Republicans that the whole Obamacare setup was really a Cloward-Piven strategy to destroy the health care system of the U.S. and install a socialist single payer alternative, where the state would choose your doctor and your doctor would become a bureaucrat at its service, were true all along.

Just as James Woods tweeted back in 2017:

#ObamaCare was designed to fail; a classic #Cloward and #Piven strategy meant to implode and force a single-payer government health program. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 17, 2017

And just as Democrats had earlier forecast would happen, as here.

Nevertheless, Democrats yelled and screamed that Republicans were all in for conspiracy-mongering by making that charge, and President Obama repeatedly tried to assure that "if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor" as a means of insisting that his Obamacare was no socialist scheme to take over all health care. Now, the mask is off, and Democrats are openly hailing the recent ruling as their proof that the dawn of single payer is now on us. Obama's assurances were just pablum to placate the deplorables out in the heartland in order to get the detested bill through. In reality, Obamacare was very much a Trojan horse to sneak into the American edifice, wreck its health care system, break it from within, and sure enough, install a Soviet-style alternative.

And in the rubble, Cloward-Piven's strategy would ensure that socialist rule. Ezra Klein isn't even trying to hide it.

Any questions as to why Democrats cannot be trusted?

Image credit: Elvert Barnes, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0