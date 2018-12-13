Incoming NY State AG admits her plan to find a crime by Trump or 'anyone in his orbit'

"I think within the first 100 days this bill will be passed," she said , adding, "It is a priority because I have concerns with respect to the possibility that this administration might pardon some individuals who might face some criminal charges, but I do not want them to be immune from state charges."

Another Democrat has revealed her totalitarian impulse under the malign influence of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Letitia James, who will take office as attorney general of the State of New York, has just admitted to the friendly folks at NBC News that she is channeling Lavrenty Beria, Stalin's notorious secret police head, who famously said , "Show me the man, and I'll find you the crime."

It seems to me a safe bet that once the Democrats take control of the House of Representatives, they will spiral even faster into a frenzy to "get" Trump and will present a spectacle to the American public that will be a sobering lesson. But in the month ahead, I would not rule out more auto-unmasking of tyrant-wannabes.

With Rep. Ted Lieu admitting his frustration with the First Amendment, yesterday saw two prominent Dems revealing the inner tyrants.

Letitia James compaigning in 2013. (Photo credit: cropped from Wikimedia Commons.)

