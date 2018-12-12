Hillary, Huma, Kerry, all back in fine form dancing with the Indian billionaire set

According to Kyle Olson's American Mirror , she's been videographed and Twittered, dancing at an Indian billionaire's wedding like she's still in Colombia .

Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin attended the wedding of the daughter of India’s richest man this past weekend, and when in India, Hillary’s gotta dance. The failed presidential candidate was center stage as the music blasted and everyone grooved at the Ambani wedding. The routine started with Hillary doing a hand routine, even getting into the groove with John Kerry. She flicked her hands, before grabbing the patties of another attendee and really getting down. She then waved her hand in the air before giving several high-fives.

Look:

Y’all this video of @HillaryClinton and @JohnKerry dancing with Bollywood stars I grew up fawning over means EVERYTHING to this Indian American. 😭😭❤️❤️ #AmbaniWedding pic.twitter.com/PaMX7xcZUm — Anisha Singh (@Anisha_S113) December 11, 2018

Just like she's back in Cartagena.

Fox News has even more about the thing:

She visited the [Ambani] family’s Mumbai home named Antilia that has 27 stories, three helipads and rumored to be the second most expensive property in the world – just after Buckingham Palace in England, according to the Washington Post. The attendees of the wedding – including Arianna Huffington, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, and much of the Bollywood – were flown in by private planes and brought by luxury sedans. They were given access to an app that detailed the wedding’s activities. On Sunday, Beyoncé performed at the pre-wedding party. The artist posted a photo on Instagram of one of her outfits and a video giving a sneak peak of her performance.

Now, I suppose the former first lady, Senator, Secretary of State and foundation owner has a right to let her hair down, even with her obvious health problems that seem to be affecting her balance, as Olson's story observed. Obviously, there was not only dancing, which according to the commenters on the thread, is an absolute must at an Indian wedding, there also was likely drinking, given that non-Muslim Indians have no prohibitions on alcohol -- it's actually the world's third-biggest, with a $35 billion market that signals some enjoyment.

But color me skeptical about the whole thing anyway.

Funny how she showed up for an Indian billionaire's wedding and not some normal schlub she met along her diplomatic travels.

And that billie, what a surprise, has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Clinton Foundation.

Do normal people jet halfway around the world to attend weddings of daughters of people they barely know in foreign countries? Not unless it's family, or else because they owe it to such a person for something.

Do normal people take their political aides, or their successor Secretaries of State to such 'great personal friends' as this undoubtedly will be characterized as? Could someone like Hillary even be great personal friends with a guy like Ambani?

Color me skeptical.

And this being Hillary, with her stated presidential ambitions still remaining, it's also a distinct possibility that donations to the Clinton Foundation are still being sought, especially since they have dropped to nearly nothing now that Clinton has no influence to sell. With Hillary, it's always about money. Her stint as Secretary of State was completely about pay-to-play, after all.

Now we have this appearance, with no effort to stop the photos being spread around, and it seems to be her clearly flaunting something. Is it a signal she she's back in the game because she's selling her president-ability to the world's global billionaire crowd and laying the groundwork for more funds? There are all kinds of ways for foreign billionaires to get money to the U.S. without consequences after all. What's more, it's pretty much the biggest base of support that she has, which is at least one reason why she lost the 2016 election.

She's back and she wants us to know she's back. What an icky way of signalling it to all us deplorables back home.

Plus, donations have fallen off,