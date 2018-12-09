Heartland Institute and legendary labor union join to criticize climate conference

One of the most prominent American organizations opposed to climate alarmism and a legendary Polish union that helped bring down the iron curtain issued a joint statement calling for the “restoration of the Scientific Method and the dismissal of ideological dogma at the United Nations.”

The joint statement, created at Solidarity’s prompting and written cooperatively between the two organizations on December 5, was submitted to the UN Conference of the Parties climate conference in Katowice today. “The Silesian Region of Solidarity, the Secretariat of Mining and Energy of Solidarity, and The Heartland Institute express skepticism of the assertions of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that the world stands at the edge of a climate catastrophe,” said the statement. “Solidarity and The Heartland Institute together stress that there is no scientific consensus on the main causes and consequences of climate change.” The joint statement was signed by Jaroslaw Grzesik, Chairman of Secretariat, Mining and Energy of Solidarity; Dominik Kolorz, president of the Silesian Region of Solidarity; and Heartland Institute Senior Fellow for Environment and Energy Policy James Taylor, who represented the organization. The communique also stated that The Heartland Institute – a U.S.-based free-market think tank known globally for its work on scientifically opposing climate alarmism – and Solidarity would begin “working together more closely to advance sound, science-based public policy.”

It's fair to ask how much impact this statement, and the alliance it represents, will have on the climate change debate. Lately, we've been inundated with alarmist claims that unless drastic action is taken now, we are all doomed. The media has dutifully - and ignorantly - passed along these warnings as if they represent a universal scientific viewpoint on the dangers we face. Anyone who disagrees with these fantastical claims of looming disaster is dismissed as 1) a tool of the fossile fuel companies; 2) conspiracy mongers; or 3) climate change deniers.

None of those are true about Heartland. For the last two decades, Heartland has sponsored numerous studies and supported dozens of scientists who have pushed back against the major claims of climate alarmists. They are not "deniers" in the sense that they totally oppose the notion of global warming. Some skeptics accept the evidence that the earth is warming, although how much and why is fiercely debated. What unites these scientists is their opposition to the "sky is falling" lobby and their call for more careful study of the problem before drastic action that would ruin the economies of most western countries is taken.

To unite with Solidarity in opposing this alarmism gives Heartland a greater international presence, which can only benefit the debate and strengthen opposition to the radicals.