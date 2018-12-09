Greenies take a beating on fossil fuel divestment at Harvard

Is the green fraud finally dead? Probably not, but when you've got Harvard students rejecting a free-and-easy-to-sign petition for university divestment from fossil fuels - in droves - you know someone's wising up. Maybe this is the start of something.

In response to recent doomsday predictions by the U.N.'s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a number of Harvard students decided to take matters into their own hands by calling on the administration to completely divest all financial holdings in industries associated with fossil fuels. According to the petition, Harvard has an obligation to divest its funds due to its significant role in the “global economy.”

...and...

Despite their efforts, a measly 166 individuals have signed on to their Change.org petition , which accounts for roughly 0.36 percent of the school’s 40,818 students and faculty. According to journalists for Harvard’s student newspaper, the Crimson, administrators have “flatly rejected” the idea of immediate divestment.

Based on what's seen at the petition itself, it's been up at least seven days, and only managed to get 100 signatures in the first seven, and 91 now. Can you say 'pathetic'?

Maybe that's because Harvard students read the news as kids and learned all about how fraudy and corruption-prone 'green' energy is, as evidenced by Solyndra. Green energy is fraud energy, simple enough to understand. Or maybe the brighter ones know for a fact that 'green' energy relies on coal-fired plants to create all those electrical power-charging stations, could it be that? Maybe the kids are just sick of this divest-everything blather, which has been going on since the 1980s. Or maybe the kids are noticing what happens when greens rule the roost in cities like Paris.

Or perhaps most likely, they like the university's big endowment which permits many of them to get full free rides from the university itself. Kids from families that make less than $65,000 a year who get into Harvard pay no tuition based on that big foundation being targeted by the green left for failure. Others whose parents make more also get significant discounts these days.

In any case, what it tells us is that the once-hot era of green paradise promised during the Obama administration's salad days is all done. Gone, unhip, boring. One more thing to thank President Trump for.