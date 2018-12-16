Gorka's two-word smackdown for a pompous leftist who vowed to leave the U.S. over Obamacare ruling

A famous and obnoxious leftist writer of the Vanity Fair stripe named Kurt Eichenwald tweeted out his typical leftist doom-and-gloom despair at a Texas judge's ruling to strike down Obamacare as unconstitutional. And got a two-word total smackdown from former White House advisor and Fox News contributor Sebastian Gorka:

Why wait? https://t.co/sEPMsPH8FQ — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) December 15, 2018 Which triggered a very funny string of comments from other readers, making Eichenwald look like a boob. Fact is, health care in most of the world is lousy, and precisely for the same reason Obamacare is lousy - a one-size-fits-all regime, a hidden cost structure (Europeans pay through the nose for their health care; it's just not at the doctor's office) and the famous wait lists of socialized medicine. This doesn't even get into the issues of lower mortality rates for major illnesses such as cancer in the U.S., and the medical research, innovation and breakthroughs that found mainly here. Yes, why wait? Wouldn't Cuban or Venezuelan health care serve him better? How about some NIH of the U.K.? That would be the same NIH whose ambulances dump patients in the doorway of hospitals instead of take them in, and refuses to allow Italian hospitals to take care of tiny Charlie Gard for free instead of insisting that he die there. By all means, Kurt, take Gorka up on his idea. Gorka, who's a naturalized U.S. citizen from Hungary, knows very well what he is talking. Off you go, Kurt, do what Mr. Gorka suggests for you. Image credit: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0