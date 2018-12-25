George Soros, Person of the Year?

Call it Saddiq Khan's London. Call it Jeremy Corbin's London. The right call is to note the unmitigated gall of the Financial Times, the bible of the securities marketplace, having bestowed its "Person of the Year" honoraria upon fellow globalist George Soros. While The Hague fiddles as George Soros ages (currently 88), with nary an interested tribunal convened for his participation in the Holocaust, his is a case deserving of dispensing charges related to "crimes against Humanity," the "smoking gun," his own "undisputed truth" offered during a CBS 60 Minutes interview (Sunday, December 20, 1998), concerning his youth as a willing "aide de camp" to a non-Jewish "godfather" – a serf in Hungary's Ministry of Agriculture, having groomed a willing Soros to accompany him on his appointed rounds delivering deportation notices and cultivating lists of the properties confiscated from Soros's fellow Jews – Soros with requisite clipboard, the Jews on their requisite death march to Auschwitz. In the interview, Soros offered no less than soulless quips, defending his conduct of complicity under the Reich.

When questioned by correspondent Steve Kroft as to his activities, Soros maintained, "My character was made because I thought ahead anticipating events," adding, "The confiscations weren't difficult at all." Since one cannot teach a young sociopath new tricks, a movement to beatify Soros at eighty-eight is in full swing, as noted with his being honored by The Financial Times. Even his son Alexander, a student at UCLA Berkeley, has come out of the shadows, seeking to ban negativity toward his father, having written an op-ed for The New York Times, "The Hate That Is Consuming Us" (October 24, 2018), wherein the reader, at first glance, would think Alexander's screed concentrates on the crime at large against his father, whereby a mad bomb-maker and sender chose the elder Soros as one of his victims. Instead, the crux of the article showcases Alexander focusing his wrath on President Donald Trump, the man and his populist politics, crucifying an innocent via the Pontius Pilate playbook, as the son offers his own rendition of "The Executioner's Song." Note: Alexander, by offering the determined flippancy of the nefarious particulars surrounding his father's life and times in 1944 Budapest, merely states, "My father grew up in the shadow of the Nazi Regime in Hungary." Whether Alexander was conscious or not, his sin of omission opened a can of worms over his father's life and times in 1944 Budapest. In the meantime, George Soros has shown he's still not finished with the Jews. Soros's purse strings direct his Open Society Foundation to fund such myriad anti-Israel agencies as J Street and Human Rights Watch, while his anti-America money order financed the likes of Lynne Stewart, best remembered as of counsel to Abdel Rahman, known as "The Blind Sheik," convicted of terrorism. Stewart was convicted and disbarred for aiding Rahman, communicating on his behalf with his fellow terrorists. Obviously, Soros has a lust for anarchy. Even CNN's house Marxist, Van Jones, receives funding from Soros for his Climate Action Project. To wit, the ACLU reeks of Soros, having become the poster agency defending every pregnant illegal and Caravan extortionist – the same ACLU who once appointed Bernardine Dohrn to its advisory board, she the wife of Obama bestie Bill Ayers. (The couple led the infamous Weathermen domestic terrorist organization, having committed several bombings on American soil.) One has to wonder whether Soro's post-WWII wallet paid for him to be safe from deportation from the USA when others who also worked for the Reich were investigated and returned for punishment once litigation ended. While Hungary has wanted the U.S. to send Soros home so they can try him in court, his efforts to quell and quash the matter appear to be in his favor. Twenty years have passed since the 60 Minutes interview, with a salvo from the broadcast offering commentary from a money-manager in Soros's employ. When asked about his boss, he renders his observation: "George Soros is Donald Trump without the humility." Unfortunately, the Financial Times chose someone less than human as its "Person of the Year." Image: Tom Hilton via Flickr.