Gaming the system: Two congress members escort favored illegals into the U.S.

If anything illustrates just how bad things have gotten on the immigration front, it's the specter of elected congresspeople escorting foreign nationals illegally to U.S. soil, filing asylum claims ahead of the others waiting in line. When you've got a Democratic machine pol on your side and he or she finds you useful back home, the message sent is: you get whatever you want, forget the law thing, laws are for losers, like those Republicans.

Two Democratic legislators and immigration lawyers escorted a group of Central American caravan migrants in Tijuana past U.S. guards and through border gates on Monday evening. The group of favored migrants at the Otay Mesa port of entry included Maria Meza, the Central American woman who was photographed when she brought her two children right up to the U.S. border as border officers launched tear gas to repel aggressive migrants. The group also included several teenagers who will soon turn 18 and lose the legal protections set for non-adult migrants. “After 7hrs, I can now confirm: Maria Meza & her kids — featured in this @ Reuters image fleeing tear gas at the border last month — just filed for asylum,” tweeted California Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gonzalez. “They’re on American soil.”

It's rather astonishing. First, they took advantage of the political interest there would be in the Meza case, given that she appeared in the famous photo, running from tear gas she exposed her kids to as she attempted to charge the U.S. border, even after other would-be asylum seekers stayed away from that scene and waited to be called. Message? Law-following is for boobs. Charging the border is what gets the rewards. Worse still, these two congresspeople, Jimmy Gonzalez and Nanette Barragan, also handpicked a group of gang-aged young men for escorting illegally into the U.S., stating that they were doing it to ensure that they entered as unaccompanied minors, not adults, and thus, got special treatment. Had they waited in line, they would have 'aged out' and not got the special handling, which includes no detention and a host of extra benefits. Basically, they helped them calculate their most advantageous options in order to game the system in their favor. Waiting in line like normal people wasn't good enough.

It all sends a bad message about the politicization of immigration, encouraging illegals and would-be asylum seekers to come here illegally and the more rules you break, the better. One wonders how many of these people will move on to crime or bring in diseases with them under this new Democratic escort-them-in setup.

What's more, don't think it wasn't about the domestic politics of the congressional reps' respective districts. At first glance, the names of Barragan and Gonzalez don't ring much in the way of bells for many Americans, raising the question of whether they were designated pawns for the Democrats or something, for partaking in this stunt.

Maybe. But what is obvious comes from a look at their districts, which are some of the highest-stocked redoubts of illegal immigration in the country.

Barragan, who represents the Port of Los Angeles corridor and the corrupt Highway 110 corridor as District 44, represents a formerly Republican stronghold that is now chock-full of illegal immigrants. Its population is about 700,000. Its voter registration is about 300,000. Its voter turnout (with ballot-harvesting) is just under 50%. And the district includes places such as South Gate, home of the planning and staging of the famous illegal immigrant stunt of having a child break security lines in a colorful ethnic dress and present the visiting pope with a list of demands for legalizing illegals here in the U.S. The radical group's other antics are described here. She represents a district loaded with illegals, basically, even without their votes, they're the basis of her power.

Same deal for Gonzalez, who represents downtown Los Angeles, South Pasadena, Alhambra, Huntington Park, and Boyle Heights, districts that are similarly strongholds of illegal immigrants and their militant activist groups. Remember the two illegal immigrants who couldn't get roundheel-approved DACA and still managed to get city leadership appointments in Huntington Park, on the logic that a lot of the people in the city were illegal and they needed 'representation'? That was Gonzalez's district.

Are these people acting on behalf of their districts when they head south to escort indigent foreigners without papers and with nothing to contribute to U.S. society other than welfare bills into the U.S.? Obviously yes. It's likely they're importing constituents, actually. Clearly, it's a corrupt system of advancing power without any loyalty to U.S. interests. They don't have loyalty to U.S. interests because they don't represent much in the way of U.S. citizens. They just like having and using the advantages of U.S. power.