FBI raid on Chicago alderman Burke said to have nothing to do with Trump

But trust us. It ain't that. ...

[I]t's abundantly clear the feds aren't looking into Burke because of Trump. At least not for now.

Consider:

• The investigation is being handled by the public corruption squad of the Chicago FBI office, not by investigators for Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

• Federal agents raided both Burke's City Hall office and his ward office, indicating the investigation involves a city government deal. Had they been interested in Trump's relationship with Burke, they would have hit up Burke's law office, where attorneys who handled property taxes for Trump Tower Chicago most likely keep their records.

• Sun-Times reporting so far indicates there's no presence of Trump in the Burke probe.