FBI defies subpoena for docs on its raid on Uranium One whistleblower

The Deep State now is publicly baring its fangs at us, laughing at ineffective attempts to hold it accountable for abuse and worse. I hate to be alarmist, but we have police agencies misbehaving and then destroying the evidence and refusing to cooperate with constitutional oversight functions. Just in the last couple of days, we have learned that critical form 302 records were altered months after they were first created regarding the FBI interview upon which General Michael Flynn was prosecuted. And we learned that the Special Counsel's Office of Robert Mueller scrubbed access to the text messages of Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, the texting blabbermouths who revealed the D.S. "insurance policy" in the event Trump won the presidency. And now we know that the FBI is flouting a congressional subpoena for documents that would explain why it raided the home of a whistleblower in the Uranium One case. (Readers may recall that that case, implicating Secretary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation, was prosecuted by Rod Rosenstein, then the U.S. attorney in Baltimore, and investigated by James Comey's FBI.)

Gregg Re of Fox News explains the FBI's obstruction of oversight – in other words, its declaration that it is above the law and not accountable to Congress investigating what looks like abuse of a whistleblower who is embarrassing the Bureau. The Justice Department and FBI have missed a Wednesday deadline to provide information about the government's mysterious raid on a former FBI contractor-turned-whistleblower's home last month. Sixteen FBI agents on Nov. 19 raided the home of Dennis Nathan Cain, who reportedly gave the Justice Department's Inspector General (IG) documents related to the Uranium One controversy and potential wrongdoing by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The documents in question allegedly showed that federal officials failed to investigate possible criminal activity related to Clinton, the Clinton Foundation and Rosatom, a Russian nuclear company. Its subsidiary purchased Canadian mining company Uranium One in 2013. The remedy to this outrageous defiance ought to be prosecution. But the Department of Justice can stonewall and refuse to prosecute. An unaccountable police agency? "What, me worry?" seems to be the attitude of the media and Democrats. Photo credit: pxhere.