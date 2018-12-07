DNC chief Perez complains that voters 'buy' what they hear in church

The chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Tom Perez, believes that his party's message isn't getting through to heartland voters partly because they are influenced what they hear in church on Sundays.

Perez claimed that Republicans have an advantage because "people buy" what they hear at church. "And we all have to make sure that we're fluent in what's happening across our ecosystem so we can come to each other's defense because we need to build a bigger orchestra. They've had a big orchestra for some time and they've got the megaphones to amplify it, whether it's Sinclair at the local level or Fox at the national level," Perez said at an event for Demand Justice, a left-wing political group. "I've learned this from the outreach we've done at the DNC. Why aren't we penetrating, I ask? And I had someone in northwest Wisconsin tell me: 'You know what? For most of the people I know, their principle [sic] sources of information are Fox News, the NRA newsletter and the pulpit on Sunday.' And it should come as a surprise to no-one that our message doesn't penetrate," Perez continued.

How is that different from liberals getting their information from CNN, NPR, and left-wing churches? Liberals aren't exposed and don't listen to opposing views any more than many conservatives. Both sides are deficient in that regard.

The upshot is, you're an idiot for believing in God, and alternative viewpoints are a problem.

"It should come as a surprise to no-one that that person has elevated the issue of courts to the top because that person on the pulpit is saying 'ignore everything else that this person has done and is doing, we have to focus on one issue of Roe vs. Wade.' And people buy it. Because that's their only source," Perez asserted.

If my only sources for news were CNN and MSNBC, I'd think the USA is about to be taken over by Nazis and fascists, and evangelical Christians want your daughter to end up like the breeders in The Handmaid's Tale.

Saying the Bible is anti-abortion or that the NRA is pro-Second Amendment, and that these are bad things that are getting in the way of the Democrats' anti-gun, secular messages is idiotic. There is going to be opposition from people to political positions they don't agree with. And when it comes to abortion and guns, people are virulently opposed to the Democratic message on these issues.

The attitude of Perez toward God and guns is pretty common on the left. It's why despite the unpopularity of Trump and the Republicans, ordinary people are more in tune with the GOP and thus more willing to vote for them than the authoritarian left.