Democrats: A plague on the nation

How as Americans do we explain the intransigence of the left when it comes to national security? 'Tis a mystery. These people, these Democrats in Congress, are among the most privileged persons on the planet. They have enjoyed, more than most, the blessings bequeathed by the Founders, the authors of the Constitution. Yet they are determined, like Obama, to transform us into something this nation was never meant to be: a land without borders. While all of them are on record supporting a border wall in the past, now that Donald Trump is president, they all oppose it with every fiber of their being. They know that it will work, and they cannot abide Trump having a win. These people – Schumer, Pelosi, Gutiérrez, etc. – are truly venal. Governor Brown has effectively destroyed California, now benighted by rampant homelessness and the crime that accompanies a population of illiterate, drug-addicted, gang-affiliated, criminally inclined persons adrift on our streets. And now another young officer has been killed by an illegal alien thanks to the left's obsession with protecting the throngs of migrants crossing the border into the U.S. It should be obvious to every American by now that our progressive left does not have the best interest of Americans at heart. Quite the opposite. They loathe those of us who put Trump in the White House and are determined to punish us. They intend to raise our taxes to pay for the $100B illegal aliens cost us every year. They need open borders to import future voters; millions of illegals voted in the 2018 election thanks to motor voter bills and states' refusal to require voter ID. The Democrats know they cannot win without cheating. They cheated in 2016 and are still stunned that their carefully calculated strategy did not work – thus, the cover-up, AKA the Mueller investigation, of their many crimes committed over the Obama years, many at the direction of Hillary Clinton with Obama's knowledge and approval. Our once most revered institutions, the DOJ, the FBI, and the CIA, have been thoroughly corrupted. Mueller, a willing participant in that corruption, is up to his eyeballs in the cover-up.

Will any of these people at the DOJ, the FBI, and the CIA, ever be held accountable? To date, they have not been. The power they have within the Deep State is beyond formidable; it is seemingly absolute. It appears that America has become a sort of medieval oligarchy. Trump, as the outsider he is, is a grave threat to all of those who believed they were in control in perpetuity. They are ready and willing to do anything, no matter how illegal or immoral, to depose him, to expel him from office. The Democrats in office today, and those about to take the majority in the House, are anti-Americans. Of that you can be sure. They care about keeping our borders open to all comers more than they care about keeping Americans safe. They all supported a border wall when Clinton and Obama were in office. Now they hate the president more than they love the country. Of this there can be no doubt. The Democrats hate Trump so much that they want the economy to crash. They are hoping for recession. Is the Fed on board with the left? It seems so since, that institution's raising the interest rate yet again is counterproductive to our thriving economy. It is the Fed that whipsaws Wall Street, is it not? It appears that the entirety of the left – the media, the Deep State, Wall Street, and the Democratic Party – is working in concert to bring Trump down, no matter the consequences to the country. Meanwhile, the Republicans in the Congress, most but certainly not all, are as bendy as can be. With notable exceptions – Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows, Tom Cotton, Matt Gaetz, Louie Gohmert – they hate Trump, too. He has ruffled their feathers, their comfortable position as go-alongs-to-get-alongs in D.C. They have no real principles, no gumption, no fuel for a fight. They are cowards all, pajama boys. Paul Ryan is their poster boy. The young policeman who died in California Christmas night will and should be a wake-up call for the Democrats. They are 100% responsible for the presence of such criminals, protected by ridiculous sanctuary policies in our cities. The media and the Democrats are in an uproar over the two migrant children who died at the hands of irresponsible parents who used them as a ticket to ride, yet they have nothing to say about the murder of the young policeman in Newman, Calif. He is, to them, a casualty of politics, of their grand design to obliterate conservatives from the public realm forever. They do not care about him, his widow, or his infant son. They were happy to contribute to the odious Christine Blasey Ford's GoFundMe page, but not one of them will contribute to a GoFundMe page for Ronil Singh's family. He is law enforcement, so they feel nothing. The Democratic Party of today is an abomination. The assault on our constitutional republic began with Woodrow Wilson, and their long-range plan to overhaul what the Founders built is still operational. The left has nothing but contempt for ordinary Americans, especially those who voted for Trump. Leftists are dangerous when challenged, like a pack of jackals dismembering its prey. They need to be defeated, indicted, arrested, tried, convicted, and imprisoned. They are a scourge on the nation as founded. They do not love this country; they seek to destroy all that was and is good within it. Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.